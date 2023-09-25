Travis Kelce Jersey Sales Spike by Nearly 400% After Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs Game

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

There is nothing the Swifties cannot do.

Less than 24 hours after Taylor Swift was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs' game versus the Chicago Bears—sitting in tight end Travis Kelce's suite—the star tight end's jersey sales have exploded.

"Yesterday, Travis Kelce was one of the top 5 selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com," Fanatics told TMZ Sports.

One of the most charismatic players in the entire NFL, it'd typically be no surprise to see Kelce as one of the top-selling jerseys. But coming into the 2023 season, he didn't even rank inside the top 10 of the most popular purchases, trailing his Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and even his brother Jason.

But if this is really the beginning of a "love story," then the Kelce-Swifties connection may not be slowing down anytime soon.

Swift watched the game from Kelce's suite with his mother Donna and could be seen cheering enthusiastically throughout the game, particularly when Kelce scored a touchdown in the third quarter.

Kelce and Swift were later seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium together in his convertible.