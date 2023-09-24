Usher Revealed for NFL Super Bowl Halftime in Deion Sanders, Kim Kardashian Videos

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Apple Music announced Sunday that Usher will be the headline act during halftime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The services of Kim Kardashian were enlisted for the hype video, which riffs on the start to Usher's "Confessions Part II" music video:

Hope among some had grown that NSYNC might be the halftime performers and perhaps even team up with Backstreet Boys and Destiny's Child. However, TMZ Sports reported shortly before the announcement that none of the three had been approached.

Usher at least scratches that Millennial itch.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," he said in a statement. "I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon."

Music icon Jay-Z and Roc Nation began partnering with the NFL to help produce the halftime show in August 2019. Rihanna, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Eminem and Snoop Dogg have been among the notable halftime performers since then.

Jay-Z called Usher "the ultimate artist and showman."

"Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he's been charting his own unique course," he said. "Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul. His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can't wait to see the magic."