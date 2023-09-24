Steelers vs. Raiders: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNF

3 of 3

AP Photo/Matt Freed

If picking a side isn't your thing there are plenty of props to choose from over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are a few interesting plays from their offerings.

Jaylen Warren Over 15.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Warren missed this number in the team's Week 1 drubbing against the Niners. He had five catches on six targets for 12 yards so while he missed this number the opportunity was definitely there.

He saw another six targets in Week 2, turning those into 66 yards against the Browns. With the Steelers looking to build some confidence in Pickett and Warren rewarding the team with a nice outing last week, it should be expected that he'll at least see another six targets.

That should be enough to get over this number. The Raiders defense gave up 37 receiving yards to Samaje Perine in Week 1 and another 36 yards against James Cook in Week 2.

Steelers D/ST Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+550)

The Steelers offense scored two touchdowns against the Browns and there's a good chance they are going to have to score again to pull off the small upset Sunday night. Through two weeks the Raiders have four giveaways on offense and that includes two interceptions and a fumble last week against the Bills.

The Steelers pass rush is going to play a big role in this game and it feels like there's some value here in a strip-sack from T.J. Watt that could wind up going for six or a Minkah Fitzpatrick pick-six.

George Pickens Over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Despite the win and the 26 points that were on the scoreboards, the Steelers were bad on offense against the Browns. They couldn't get the run game going and the passing game was stagnant, unless George Pickens was involved.

The second-year receiver turned 10 targets into four catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. Going against a questionable Riaders secondary, this has to be an opportunity to get Pickett playing confidently.

Keying the best healthy downfield threat they have and involving him early and often is good for the steelers and George Pickens Over bettors.

