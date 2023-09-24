Steelers vs. Raiders: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNFSeptember 24, 2023
Steelers vs. Raiders: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNF
Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders go into Week 3 in need of a win to get some positive momentum going. They'll both try to get that win against each other on Sunday Night Football.
The Steelers and Raiders are both sitting at 1-1, but their point differentials are heavy in the red. The Steelers bounced back from 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener to beat the Browns 26-22 on Monday Night Football. The Raiders got their blowout loss in Week 2 when they followed up a one-point win over the Denver Broncos with a 38-10 drubbing against the Buffalo Bills.
The winner is going to go into Week 4 with a winning record and hope that their blowout is not a sign of things to come.
Bettors looking to find some action on Sunday night could also be winners as there are several angles to attack this AFC matchup including a few props worth keeping an eye on.
Schedule, Odds and Spread
Date: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:20 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC/Peacock
Moneyline: Steelers +124 ($100 wager wins $124); Raiders-148 (wager $148 to win $100)
Spread: Raiders -2.5
Over/Under: 43
Odds from DraftKings.
Game Preview and Prediction
The similarities between these teams don't stop with their 1-1 records. Both have offenses that are trying to figure out the ceiling of their offense with the current quarterback.
In Week 1, Jimmy Garoppolo showed all the Raiders faithful the benefits of having him at quarterback. He was efficient and the ball was out on time. The offense didn't put up earth-shattering numbers, but he only threw one interception and completed 20 of his 26 pass attempts.
The cracks started to show in Week 2, though. The Raiders fell behind early and Garoppolo couldn't get them back in the game. The offense only scored 10 points and Jimmy G threw two picks.
Kenny Pickett's limitations were on display in Week 1. The second-year quarterback had several misses and the Steelers offense was boat-raced by the explosive 49ers offense.
Fortunately for the Steelers, their defense looked much improved in Week 2. The pass rush was alive and well as they sacked Deshaun Watson six times and limited him to 22 completions on 40 attempts.
That defense was key because the Steelers offense was really not all that improved from their poor Week 1 showing. Pittsburgh mustered just 255 total yards as compared to the Browns 408 while Pickett only completed 15-of-30 passing attempts.
With both offenses struggling, this one probably comes down to who plays better defense and forces some turnovers. We saw the Steelers do that last week and they have the better defense on paper.
Prediction: Steelers +2.5, Under
Props to Watch
If picking a side isn't your thing there are plenty of props to choose from over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are a few interesting plays from their offerings.
Jaylen Warren Over 15.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
Warren missed this number in the team's Week 1 drubbing against the Niners. He had five catches on six targets for 12 yards so while he missed this number the opportunity was definitely there.
He saw another six targets in Week 2, turning those into 66 yards against the Browns. With the Steelers looking to build some confidence in Pickett and Warren rewarding the team with a nice outing last week, it should be expected that he'll at least see another six targets.
That should be enough to get over this number. The Raiders defense gave up 37 receiving yards to Samaje Perine in Week 1 and another 36 yards against James Cook in Week 2.
Steelers D/ST Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+550)
The Steelers offense scored two touchdowns against the Browns and there's a good chance they are going to have to score again to pull off the small upset Sunday night. Through two weeks the Raiders have four giveaways on offense and that includes two interceptions and a fumble last week against the Bills.
The Steelers pass rush is going to play a big role in this game and it feels like there's some value here in a strip-sack from T.J. Watt that could wind up going for six or a Minkah Fitzpatrick pick-six.
George Pickens Over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Despite the win and the 26 points that were on the scoreboards, the Steelers were bad on offense against the Browns. They couldn't get the run game going and the passing game was stagnant, unless George Pickens was involved.
The second-year receiver turned 10 targets into four catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. Going against a questionable Riaders secondary, this has to be an opportunity to get Pickett playing confidently.
Keying the best healthy downfield threat they have and involving him early and often is good for the steelers and George Pickens Over bettors.
Gambling Problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.