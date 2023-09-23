Jets' Duane Brown Ruled out vs. Patriots, Placed on IR with Hip, Shoulder Injuries

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The New York Jets will be without starting left tackle Duane Brown for the foreseeable future.

Brown was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots due to hip and shoulder injuries, and he was later placed on injured reserve. Brown will miss a minimum of four games.

It's not clear exactly when Brown sustained the injuries. He has played every offensive snap through the first two games of the season.

Head coach Robert Saleh was holding out hope that Brown would be able to go Sunday despite not practicing.

"I still feel good about his availability for Sunday, but he is just getting some things checked out with the doctor," Saleh told reporters after Friday's practice. "I am not worried about him as a veteran, not practicing and still showing up to play."

Saleh also said the Jets had a plan in place if Brown was unable to go, but he didn't provide details. He did rule out the possibility of Mekhi Becton moving from right tackle to left tackle.

"He's been practicing a certain way this week," Saleh said of Becton, "so to move him in the last second would be irresponsible on our part."

Becton was drafted as a left tackle in 2020, but he shifted to the right side this season with the addition of Brown. The 24-year-old has also played every offensive snap for the team through two weeks.

New York's official depth chart lists Billy Turner as the backup left tackle. The 10-year veteran signed a one-year deal with the Jets as a free agent in March. He's played six snaps on special teams this season.

Second-year offensive lineman Max Mitchell could also be an option for the Jets. He hasn't appeared in a game since Week 13 of the 2022 season.

The offensive line has been a significant problem for the Jets even with Brown healthy. They rank last in ESPN's pass-block win rate at 33 percent. The Patriots have the second-worst success rate in that category at 37 percent.