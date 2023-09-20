Bears DC Alan Williams Resigns; Missed Week 2 Game vs. Bucs for Undisclosed Reason

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned Wednesday.

Williams did not travel with the team for its Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was not available for press conferences on Wednesday afternoon when head coach Matt Eberflus and quarterback Justin Fields were among those who spoke to the media.

Bears insider Sean Hammond shared a statement from Williams:

The head coach was previously the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts prior to taking the job with the Bears. He called defensive plays for Chicago during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

There was no shortage of rumors circulating about Williams on Wednesday prior to his resignation.

Courtney Cronin of ESPN reported a Bears spokesperson said the speculation that Halas Hall—the team's main facility—was raided by police in regards to Williams was false. The spokesperson also said police had not been to Halas Hall in connection with the situation.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the NFL was not involved in the resignation. Rather, it was "categorized as a personal situation and was handled internally by the Chicago Bears."

Williams also has coaching experience with the Buccaneers, Colts, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. He was the defensive backs and safeties coach with the Colts when Eberflus was the defensive coordinator in Indianapolis before they both came to Chicago.

This was Williams' second season as the defensive coordinator for the Bears.