Cowboys' Ronald Jones II Released After 2-Game NFL Suspension for PED Violation

Just a few months after signing with the team in free agency, running back Ronald Jones II was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

Jones, 26, joined the Cowboys shortly after the team decided to release star Ezekiel Elliott back in March but had a rough time acclimating to his new squad.

The former second-round pick was levied a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy and then went on to suffer a groin injury that caused him to miss all three preseason games.

Despite being an intriguing free-agent pickup for Dallas, Jones watched as lesser-known players like Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn surpassed him on the depth chart.

Since he is a vested veteran, Jones will not have to go through waivers and is free to sign with any NFL team. The Cowboys had the option of activating him from the Reserve/Suspended list, but doing so would've required the team to waive or release a player to make room.

A two-time Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, Jones had his most successful period while playing in Tampa. He played five seasons for the organization and had a career-high 978 rushing yards during the 2020 campaign.