Jordan Love, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks Packers Fantasy Outlook After Falcons Loss

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to fantasy football relevance, Jordan Love.

For the second straight week, the Green Bay Packers quarterback found the end zone as a passer multiple times in a 25-24 loss against the Atlanta Falcons.

In total Love finished 14-of-25 for 151 yards and three scores, avoiding any turnovers. He was sacked once.

His favorite target in Week 2 was Jayden Reed, who finished with four receptions on eight targets for 47 yards and two scores.

Dontayvion Wicks was also a major contributor, pulling in two catches on four targets for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Love is currently on pace for 51 passing touchdowns this season, a trend that isn't going to continue. That will make his more pedestrian yardage totals (245 in Week 1, 151 on Sunday) and yards per attempt (9.1 YPA in Week 1, 5.4 on Sunday) a concern for fantasy players.

And neither the Chicago Bears or the Falcons are exactly world-beaters on the defensive side of the ball. Take that into consideration as well.

For now, those two factors are the difference between Love being a low-end QB1 consideration in deeper leagues depending on your matchup and a bonafide, must-start option. He doesn't currently need to be in your lineup each week, but he's earned serious consideration depending on your other option.

It's harder to get too excited about Reed and Wicks, given a few factors.

In Week 1, Reed caught two passes for 48 yards on five targets, but his lack of a touchdown made him mostly irrelevant for fantasy purposes. His fantasy production in Week 2 was almost entirely tied to his two scores, and when it comes to receivers, receptions (in PPR leagues) and yardage is more reliable on a week-to-week basis than hoping for touchdowns.

You can make the same argument for Wicks, who didn't have any receptions on two targets in Week 1. Like Reed, his entire fantasy relevance to this point has come from a touchdown.

A few other important things to consider. One, Christian Watson has yet to play. He's expected to be the team's top option in the receiving game, and his return is going to limit the targets for players like Reed and Wicks.

Two, it's hard to know which receivers are going to be Love's favored targets behind Watson given his relative inexperience as the starter. Last week it was Romeo Doubs who found the end zone twice and Aaron Jones who hit pay dirt through the air once. On a weekly basis, one of Reed, Wicks or Doubs could see a bigger target share depending on game flow.

Given that uncertainty, you may want to hold off on placing a high priority on either Reed or Wicks when choosing your waiver claims.

If you are picking between the two, go with Reed, a speedster who was the team's second-round pick. He has the upside to earn a more consistent role as the season begins, and for now, is a WR4 option.