2023 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 3?September 19, 2023
The NFL likes to remind folks how much they don't know.
The San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens were all supposed to be good in 2023. Sure enough, all three teams are undefeated two weeks into the season.
But so are the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The number of folks who saw that coming is exactly zero.
The Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings were all playoff teams last season. All three teams are winless two weeks in. The New York Giants would have joined them had the Arizona Cardinals not fallen apart in the second half of their Week 2 matchup.
Some of the early surprises will fade as the season wears on. Some of the languishing squads will get it together. There's still a long way to go in the 2023 season.
But it goes to show you that in the NFL, the only thing that's certain is that nothing is certain.
After another wild week of NFL action, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski have gathered once again to rank the league's teams from worst to first.
The bookends are the same this week as last. But there was no shortage of change in between.
32. Arizona Cardinals
Last Week: 32
Week 2 Result: Lost vs. New York Giants 31-28
For one half, it looked like the Arizona Cardinals were not only going to win their first game of the season, but do so in emphatic fashion over a Giants team that won a playoff game last year. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, NFL games have two halves.
After outscoring the G-Men 20-0 in the first half, the Redbirds imploded. They allowed more than 350 yards and 31 points in the second half on the way to a three-point loss.
Given how the game started, Cardinals quarterback Josua Dobbs said coming up short in the end was tough.
"We've got to finish," Dobbs told reporters. "We had the ball in our hands in a tie game, and we have to give ourselves a chance to finish by executing and playing the same way we played throughout the game."
To his credit, Dobbs has played better than most expected over his first two starts of the season. And the Cardinals have been in both contests this season right up until the end.
But for whatever reason, the wins haven't come. With Dallas up next on the schedule, that probably isn't changing in Week 3.
31. Chicago Bears (0-2)
Last Week: 30
Week 2 Result: Lost at Tampa Bay 27-17
This year was supposed to be different for the Chicago Bears.
After the Bears finished last season ranked 28th in total offense and 23rd in scoring offense, the arrival of DJ Moore was going to give Justin Fields the alpha wide receiver he lacked in 2022. Fields was going to take the next step as a passer, and the Bears would at least be competent on offense.
Well, the Bears were competent offensively against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday—for two drives. But as Josh Schrock wrote for NBC Sports Chicago, Chicago's offense otherwise looked a lot like last season's mess.
"Outside of two drives, Fields and the offense were downright abysmal," he said. "They were unable to run the football, didn't execute the quick blitz-beaters to combat the Bucs' aggressive defense, were too predictable, lacked attention to detail, gave up six sacks, and Fields showed many of the same bad habits that were prevalent last season. The Bears' offense is in complete disarray, and I don't think there's an easy fix."
It isn't Fields' fault that the Bears allowed 437 yards of offense or that the Buccaneers converted over half their third-down tries. But the Bears are sitting at 0-2 after being outgained by over 200 yards. That sounds a lot like the 2022 team.
30. Houston Texans (0-2)
Last Week: 31
Week 2 Result: Lost vs. Indianapolis 31-20
The NFL is a zero-sum business. You either win and all is right with the world, or you don't.
After their comeback attempt came up short against the Colts, the Houston Texans are now 0-2. Given how poorly the Texans have played defensively to date this season, wins likely won't be easy to come by.
But there were positives—even in defeat.
In his second professional start, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud put on a show, going 30-of-47 for 384 yards and two scores without an interception. Wide receiver Nico Collins hauled in a career-high passes for 146 yards and a score.
After the game, Stroud said the Texans are headed in the right direction.
"Once we play together as a team, watch out," Stroud told reporters. "... We took a step, we need to keep taking steps."
In some respects, Stroud is right. But the Houston run game has been atrocious, averaging only two yards per carry against the Colts. The offensive line was again an issue, surrendering six sacks.
Seeing Stroud progress in his second NFL game is a good sign. But the Texans are not a good team, nor are they all that close to being one.
29. Carolina Panthers
Last Week: 29
Week 2 Result: Lost vs. New Orleans 20-17
The harsh reality in the NFL is that quarterbacks drafted No. 1 overall usually struggle—in no small part because they tend to land on bad teams. The Carolina Panthers weren't the worst team in the league in 2022, but they weren't good. And they struggled offensively in Bryce Young's debut last week against the Atlanta Falcons.
Still, Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown expressed confidence to reporters earlier this week that Young was already showing signs of growth and ownership of the offense.
"I think Bryce is obviously super competitive, as we all are," Brown said. "He's normally going to be always calm, cool, and collected. But when it comes to when we make plays, having fire, showing some emotion for the first time in that setting, it was great to see as we kind of learn more about him and him about us also."
If there was progress in Week 2 against the Saints, it was incremental—Young and the Panthers offense struggled to move the ball against New Orleans until late in the game. Young was also sacked four more times.
But these are the lumps that come with being a rookie starter. There are going to be growing pains. And with a trip to face the Seahawks in one of the league's rowdiest stadiums up next, Young's first victory may not be coming for a while.
28. Denver Broncos (0-2)
Last Week: 27
Week 2 Result: Lost vs. Washington 35-33
This wasn't how the Sean Payton era was supposed to start in Denver.
After losing a last-second heartbreaker to the Commanders on Sunday, the Broncos have opened the season with back-to-back home defeats for the first time in franchise history. The 21-3 lead that the Broncos squandered was tied for the fourth-largest blown lead in Denver in team history, according to the Associated Press.
After the game, Payton tried to explain to reporters how things went sideways for the team.
"It's really a tale of two games. The first, call it a quarter-and-a-half, we played things kind of like wanted to," Payton said. "I didn't think we played well defensively, second half. I think they were 100 percent. Every time they entered the red zone, they scored a touchdown. Offensively, we were slow with our communication. That was frustrating. That's got to start with us, with me. We never got the momentum back, so it was disappointing."
There are at least some positive takeaways in the loss. Russell Wilson played much better than in the opener, including a Hail Mary that gave Denver a chance to tie things late. But the two-point conversion came up short, and now the Broncos find themselves mired in last place in the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers.
With the Broncos headed to Miami to face the surging Dolphins in Week 3, an 0-3 start is looking like probable for Payton's squad.
27. Indianapolis Colts (1-1)
Last Week: 28
Week 2 Result: Won at Houston 31-20
Last week, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that he and rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson had discussed using caution while scrambling to prevent injury.
"I think there is a fine line, but I think if you go look at it statistically, most quarterbacks if they do get hurt—if you look at all the numbers—it's within the pocket more than anything," Steichen said. "Again, we have those conversations weekly about when to be smart."
As it turns out, Steichen might have jinxed his young quarterback.
Early on, it appeared Richardson was on his way to an epic performance against the Houston Texans. He rushed for scores on each of the Colts' first two drives. But on that second touchdown, Richardson took a shot to the head that landed him in the concussion protocol.
On Sunday, the Colts survived without Richardson. Tailback Zack Moss averaged almost five yards per carry, and backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was sharp in relief of the rookie.
But the young quarterback suffering an injury in just his second start undoubtedly threw a scare into both the Colts and their fanbase. To make a run at relevance in the AFC South, they need their electrifying signal-caller on the field.
"The Colts' victory Sunday over the rival Texans proved to be both promising and disheartening," Sobleski said. "On the positive side, the rebuilding squad looked well-coached. Steichen concocted a varied offensive game plan that resulted in 353 total yards and 31 points. However, Richardson didn't return to the game after being evaluated for a concussion.
"Richardson looked great with a pair of rushing touchdowns to open the game, but he has now played in two games and hasn't finished either. As big, burly and athletic as Richardson is, he must protect himself better than he has so far."
26. Las Vegas Raiders (1-1)
Last Week: 20
Week 2 Result: Lost at Buffalo 38-10
After squeaking past the Denver Broncos in Week 1, the Raiders headed to Buffalo with some positive momentum. That lasted right up until the game started.
Simply put, the Raiders got shellacked in Buffalo on Sunday. They allowed a whopping 450 yards of offense and managed just 240. The Bills possessed the ball more than twice as long as the Raiders. Vegas committed three turnovers and forced none.
Two of those turnovers came courtesy of Jimmy Garoppolo interceptions. The veteran quarterback led the Raiders to a touchdown on the first drive of the game and then looked awful most of the rest of the way. The run game was nonexistent, with Josh Jacobs losing two yards on nine carries—the worst outing of his NFL career.
While addressing the media after the game, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said what everyone saw Sunday afternoon: The team played well for one drive and then collapsed.
"I thought we created some momentum at the beginning of the game. But momentum is just a word," McDaniels said. "We need to play well, and coach well, for 60 minutes. We can't just live off the momentum of a drive. We had five decent plays and then didn't play very well the rest of the game."
Moton was even more blunt.
"Following their 38-10 loss to the Bills, the Raiders deserve an F in complementary football," he wrote. Jacobs recorded nine carries for minus-two yards, and the Raiders defense allowed the Bills to go 7-of-13 on third-down attempts and 3-of-4 on fourth-down conversions.
"Las Vegas' defense struggled to get off the field, and its offense failed to sustain drives, which is usually a recipe for disaster against formidable opponents. Within a week, the Raiders have lost the momentum that they gained from a season-opening 17-16 road win over the Broncos. They need a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in their home opener to raise the morale level after an embarrassing road loss."
25. New England Patriots (0-2)
Last Week: 19
Week 2 Result: Lost vs. Miami 24-17
The New England Patriots hadn't started a season with back-to-back losses since 2001, according to the Associated Press. But that's where New England finds itself after falling at home for the second week in a row Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins.
The Pats fell behind 17-3 before making a game of it in the second half. In Week 1, they fell into an early 16-0 hole against the Philadelphia Eagles before beginning a furious rally that came up just short.
Edge-rusher Matthew Judon hasn't lost confidence that the team can turn things around. He said the Pats just can't afford to keep digging early holes.
"When we come back [this week], it's not going to be, 'How are you all going to pull it together?' We already know how. We have to play how we played in the second half—from the first play," he told reporters. "When we take the field, we have to have some type of energy, some type of juice. We can't wait until we're down 17, or 13, to make a comeback. It's too hard in this league. People are too good, schemes are too good."
In Week 3, the Patriots travel to face a New York Jets team that looked abysmal on offense Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The bad news is that it probably doesn't matter.
The Patriots are already two games behind the Dolphins in the AFC East with a head-to-head loss. While they aren't a bad team, they don't appear capable of hanging with Miami and Buffalo.
24. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)
Last Week: 23
Week 2 Result: Won vs. Cleveland 26-22
The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to avoid losing two straight at home to open the 2023 season Monday night.
But make no mistake, this team still has very real problems offensively.
As a matter of fact, the defense outscored the offense. On the first series of the game, edge-rusher Alex Highsmith intercepted a Deshaun Watson pass and returned it for the game's first points. Highsmith played a part in the touchdown that won the game too—his strip-sack of Watson was returned for a touchdown by batterymate T.J. Watt in the fourth quarter.
It was a performance that harkened back to the "Steel Curtain" days of old—except for the 198 yards on the ground the team allowed despite Browns running back Nick Chubb being carted off the field with a knee injury.
However, as good as Pittsburgh's defense was, the offense was equally putrid. Pittsburgh had all of nine first downs in the game and barely cracked 250 yards of offense. The Steelers averaged 2.6 yards per carry on the ground. And Kenny Pickett was mediocre at best (again), completing just 15 of his 30 pass attempts.
Given the state of the Steelers' offense, Monday's win was less season-saver and more stay of execution.
23. New York Jets (1-1)
Last Week: 14
Week 2 Result: Lost at Dallas 30-10
The 2023 season started with hope and excitement for New York Jets fans. Aaron Rodgers was going to be the elite quarterback whom they had lacked for years. The Jets were going to be legitimate contenders in the AFC East.
However, Rodgers lasted only one series before tearing his Achilles tendon.
While the Jets were able to upset the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, they looked like the same old Jets on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. They allowed 30 points, failed to amass 220 yards of offense and turned the ball over four times.
For Moton, the problem isn't hard to pinpoint: Zach Wilson just isn't a good quarterback.
"To salvage any chance at a playoff run, the Jets can't continue to pretend that Wilson will lead them to their first postseason berth in over a decade. In his third year, he's not a starting-caliber quarterback," he wrote. "In Week 2, Wilson went up against the Cowboys defense, which may be the best unit leaguewide, but the young signal-caller doesn't look much improved from his rookie or sophomore campaigns.
"Through the first two weeks, Wilson has thrown for two touchdowns and four interceptions. He's turned the ball over on each of his last three drives. General manager Joe Douglas should pick up the phone and offer a middle-to-late-round 2024 draft pick to the New Orleans Saints for Jameis Winston or call Carson Wentz in for a visit."
22. Los Angeles Chargers (0-2)
Last Week: 12
Week 2 Result: Lost at Tennessee 27-24 (OT)
Twice this season, the Los Angeles Chargers have been in position to win a game late. And twice this season, they've been unable to seal the deal.
After falling in overtime in Nashville on Sunday, the Bolts now sit at 0-2.
An 0-2 start isn't always a kiss of death for NFL teams. Three teams lost their first two games and went on to win the Super Bowl that season, according to Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports.
Given how they're playing defensively, it's a stretch to call the Chargers a Super Bowl contender. Instead, their rocky start has put head coach Brandon Staley on the hot seat.
"The Titans scored 27 points in this game, the first time Tennessee's gone over 20 points since Week 14 last year and the first time they've scored 27 points or more since Week 11, the only time the Titans did so all 2022 season," Will Brinson of CBS Sports wrote. "Against the Saints last week, the Titans barely mustered 15 points and looked horrendous on offense.
"Why does this matter? Because Brandon Staley is a defensive coach and the Chargers consistently fail to play good defense. The Dolphins' passing success from last week is well documented and today's performance might be worse given how bad the Titans looked in Week 1."
Next week, the Chargers face a similarly desperate 0-2 Vikings team. Both clubs made the playoffs last season. Neither can play defense right now.
Whichever team loses that game can likely kiss their playoff hopes goodbye.
"At this point, the Chargers no longer deserve the benefit of the doubt," Sobleski wrote. "They have one of the game's best young quarterbacks in Justin Herbert, and the roster is littered with talent, yet this squad just finds ways to lose.
"Staley's defense has been particularly poor. In fact, the unit currently ranks dead last in total defense. Struggling to slow the Miami Dolphins offense is one thing. Not finding a way to stop the Titans late in the fourth quarter and overtime is something entirely different.
"Until proven otherwise, the 0-2 Chargers should find themselves among the league's worst teams."
21. Minnesota Vikings (0-2)
Last Week: 17
Week 2 Result: Lost at Philadelphia 34-28
Last year, the Minnesota Vikings were one of the luckiest teams in the NFL. They won 13 games and the NFC North despite boasting a negative point differential and the second-worst defense in the league. The Vikings played in 11 one-score games and won them all.
That good fortune appears to have abandoned the Vikings in 2023. Two weeks in, they've played in a pair of one-score games and lost both. They already have half as many losses as they suffered in all of 2022.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has a history of folding in prime-time games, but he can't be blamed for their Thursday Night Football loss to the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran signal-caller did lose a fumble, but he also threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns.
The Vikings lost because they turned it over four times and because their defense is still atrocious, allowing 259 yards on the ground.
Two weeks ago, Vikings fans were thinking Super Bowl. Now, some are wondering if Cousins could be traded to the New York Jets. Others are not only proposing that, but suggesting that the best thing for Minnesota could be a disastrous season that nets the Vikings an elite quarterback prospect in 2024.
It's possible to make the playoffs after an 0-2 start. But once a team falls to 0-3, the odds of doing so drop to 3.4 percent.
And with the Chargers' high-octane offense next on the schedule, an 0-3 start is looking like a real possibility.
20. Tennessee Titans
Last Week: 26
Week 2 Result: Won vs. Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 (OT)
Had you said before Sunday that the Los Angeles Chargers would largely keep Derrick Henry in check, most would believe that Los Angeles would have cruised to a win.
That isn't what happened, though. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill rebounded well from last week's clunker, throwing for 246 yards and a touchdown while adding another score on the ground.
After the game, Tannehill told reporters that it felt good to put last week's nightmarish performance against the Saints in the rearview mirror.
"Obviously wanted to come back and play well today after last week, so excited to be able to do that," Tannehill said. "Felt great to be back out there and be able to pull out the win at the end, so made it a lot of fun."
Many of the stats between the two teams were nearly identical, whether it was total plays or total yards. But the Titans defense made plays when it needed to, allowing just two third-down conversions on 14 tries and sacking Justin Herbert three times.
In an AFC South without a clear front-runner, this was a big win for the Titans. The question now is whether they can continue building momentum next week against a Cleveland Browns team that struggled against the run in 2022.
19. New York Giants (1-1)
Last Week: 20
Week 2 Result: Won at Arizona 31-28
The good news for the New York Giants is that after getting demolished by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, they rallied to notch their first win of 2023 on Sunday.
The bad news is literally everything else that happened in Glendale.
For starters, the Giants were forced to rally after being dominated in the first half. Over the first six(ish) quarters of the season, the Giants were outscored 60-0. It was the third-most points given up before scoring since 1950, according to Sportradar.
However. the Giants went off in the second half to notch win No. 1 on the season--and Moton thinks the team may have found a winning formula while doing so.
"The Giants preserved their playoff hopes in a comeback victory over the Cardinals," he said. The G-Men don't deserve a standing ovation for beating a Cardinals squad with Joshua Dobbs starting in place of Kyler Murray (torn ACL), but the offense looked explosive for the first time in a long while. Sunday, rookie third-rounder Jalin Hyatt, Darren Waller and Darius Slayton all hauled in passes for 25 or more yards. The Giants may have found something within their offense in the desert. As offseason additions, Hyatt and Waller could provide a fresh spark to the Giants' aerial attack. Of course, the latter, who's dealing with a hamstring injury, needs to stay healthy.
"Nonetheless, the Giants may not have to rely on running back Saquon Barkley to put on a cape and rack up 100 scrimmage yards every week," Moton went on. "If Daniel Jones gets enough pass protection, he can make plays with his new pass-catchers, which may need to happen a lot more with Barkley nursing an ankle injury.
18. Los Angeles Rams (1-1)
Last Week: 24
Week 2 Result: Lost vs. San Francisco 30-23
The Los Angeles Rams lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but one thing has become clear two weeks into the season—the Rams are better than we expected them to be.
Twice this season the Rams have battled teams who made the postseason in 2022. In Week 1, the Rams throttled the Seahawks in Seattle. In Week 2, Los Angeles gave a 49ers team some consider the best in the NFL all it could handle.
The Rams may not be great. But they aren't tomato cans.
"In the first two weeks of the season, the Rams have pulled off a 30-13 upset win over the Seattle Seahawks and then went into halftime tied with the San Francisco 49ers in a tight matchup—all without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp," Moton wrote. "Los Angeles has the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite in wide receiver Puka Nacua, who has more receptions through his first two games than any other player in NFL history. The Rams felt so confident in second-year running back Kyren Williams that they listed Cam Akers as a healthy inactive in Week 2.
"The Rams defense needs some seasoning to help out Aaron Donald," Moton continued, "but once Kupp returns to the lineup, head coach Sean McVay could have a top-12 scoring unit. Midway through the season, we may be talking about the Rams as one of the league's hottest teams."
17. Green Bay Packers (1-1)
Last Week: 15
Week 2 Result: Lost at Atlanta 25-24
The season is still very young. And in fairness, the Green Bay Packers were short both their No. 1 wide receiver (Christian Watson) and top running back (Aaron Jones) on Sunday in Atlanta. But if the Packers come up just short of the playoffs in 2023, they may look back on this game as the one that got away.
The Packers held a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter against the Falcons. But as was the case all game, Green Bay had no answer for Atlanta's run game—the Packers were gashed on the ground to the tune of 211 yards and 4.7 yards per carry.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn't mince words about the team's defensive performance while speaking to the media after the game.
"They shredded us consistently," LaFleur said.
However, quarterback Jordan Love said the offense deserves its share of the blame for failing to seal the deal.
"It just comes down to execution and being better in the fourth quarter and being able to play a full game," Love said.
With that said, if the Packers can get healthy and clean some things up, the schedule sets up well for them to establish some momentum. Green Bay won't play a 2022 playoff team until October 29, and that contest is against the reeling 0-2 Minnesota Vikings.
16. Cleveland Browns (1-1)
Last Week: 11
Week 2 Result: Lost at Pittsburgh 26-22
Trips to Pittsburgh have long been nightmares for the Cleveland Browns. But Monday's may have been the worst of them all.
Because the team's 2023 season may have just imploded.
Disaster struck quickly—Deshaun Watson's first pass attempt of the game was intercepted by Steelers edge-rusher Alex Highsmith and returned for a touchdown.
That was only the beginning.
Star tailback Nick Chubb was carted from the field later in the first half after a shot to the knee so gruesome the television crew refused to show the replay. You don't need to be a doctor to know that the season is over for the engine of the Cleveland offense.
Reserve running back Jerome Ford did what he could to keep the Browns in the game, tallying 106 rushing yards on 16 carries. But he got zero help from Watson, who still looks like the shaky, rusty, inaccurate quarterback we saw last year. Watson completed just 22 of 40 pass attempts and lost a pair of fumbles, including one that was returned for the game winning score.
To recap, the Browns lost the heart and soul of the offense for the season. The team's $230 million quarterback didn't play measurably better than Kenny Pickett, who, um, wasn't good. And now the team has to try to figure out a way to keep what was supposed to be a promising season from spiraling out of control.
They won't. Because Cleveland.
15. Washington Commanders (2-0)
Last Week: 25
Week 2 Result: Won at Denver 35-33
The Washington Commanders haven't exactly piled up the style points in doing so, but two weeks in the Commanders are undefeated after coming back to beat the Broncos in Denver.
The Commanders trailed 21-3 but stormed back to take a 35-24 lead. Washington then had to hold on for dear life and stop a two-point conversion attempt after Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson completed a Hail Mary at the end of the game to give the Broncos a chance to tie the game.
What some might call a sloppy affair, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell viewed as a sign of resiliency while speaking to reporters after the game.
"This is a resilient team," Howell said. "The thing I'm proud of is we had each other's back on both sides of the ball."
There were some encouraging signs for Washington. Young running back Brian Robinson amassed 129 total yards and scored twice. In his first game action of 2023, edge-rusher Chase Young logged 1.5 sacks.
The question for these Commanders now is whether they can get a victory against a good team—their first two opponents this year are a combined 0-4. We're about to find out the answer to that question—Washington hosts the Buffalo Bills next week before traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.
14. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)
Last Week: 7
Week 2 Result: Lost vs. Baltimore 27-24
Despite an 0-2 start for the second straight season, the Cincinnati Bengals are not in trouble.
Just ask them.
Despite averaging 152 passing yards a game this season, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow told reporters after Sunday's home setback against the Ravens that he's not worried about Cincinnati's second consecutive slow start.
"It's not what we were planning on, not what you want to do at all, but we'll bounce back," Burrow said. "That's what we do. That's all there is to it."
For head coach Zac Taylor, the loss had as much to do with Cincinnati's opponent as his own team's struggles.
"So that's the way it goes when you play these guys," Taylor said. "I just told our team, this is one of those games you store away, and you learn from so that you win more games down the road because of what we went through here."
Now, we have seen the Bengals rebound from slow starts before—after dropping their first two games last year, they lost just twice more in the regular season. But the Bengals haven't had 300 yards of offense in a game yet. They're two back of the Ravens already with a head-to-head loss.
The Bengals now have three straight winnable games against teams that didn't make the playoffs in 2022.
They need to win them all—potentially with a banged-up quarterback.
"After an 0-2 start with both losses coming in the division, expectations for the Bengals need to be reassessed, especially with Joe Burrow's lingering calf issue," Sobleski said. "Burrow missed a month of training camp due to a strained calf. He never looked comfortable and couldn't drive the ball like he normally does against the Cleveland Browns and the Ravens. Burrow informed media members that he reaggravated the injury late in Sunday's contest."
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)
Last Week: 18
Week 2 Result: Won vs. Chicago 27-17
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2023 season, it was without a great deal of enthusiasm surrounding the team—largely because Tampa was going from Tom Brady at quarterback to Baker Mayfield.
However, ahead of Sunday's home date with the Chicago Bears, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales told reporters that he was confident from the get-go that Mayfield could lead the franchise.
"For the first time he and I met when he came, it's been like, 'This second chance, this breath of fresh air, let's ride on that, this is going to be a great story,'" Canales said. "He just seems like he's in such a better place in his life, and then I think that part always flows into the football—not the other way around, or shouldn't, at least."
Canales may be on to something. The Buccaneers haven't exactly played a murderer's row of opponents the past two weeks, but after handling the Bears in Week 2, the Buccaneers are 2-0. Mayfield has played well in both games, including 317 yards and a touchdown against Chicago. He's quickly shown a rapport with wide receiver Mike Evans, who exploded for 171 yards and a score on six catches.
It's a great start to the season for the Bucs. But we're going to find out in a week just how good they really are. On Monday night, they host the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.
12. Atlanta Falcons (2-0)
Last Week: 22
Week 2 Result: Won vs. Green Bay 25-24
The Atlanta Falcons may be the most surprising 2-0 team in the league. And they are winning games by turning back the clock.
For the second straight week, the Falcons ran the ball more than they threw it—a rarity in today's NFL. When the Falcons were nursing a lead last week against the Carolina Panthers, that was understandable. But Atlanta entered the fourth quarter of Sunday's tilt down double digits to the Green Bay Packers—and still stayed committed to playing its brand of football.
All told, the Falcons ran the ball a whopping 45 times. Three players (running backs Tyler Allgeier and rookie Bijan Robinson and quarterback Desmond Ridder) logged double-digit carries—the Falcons amassed 211 yards on the ground and averaged 4.7 yards per carry.
"Buy your stock in the Falcons now while they're still an underrated team with a quarterback who's yet to capture the national spotlight," Moton said. "The Falcons haven't won beauty contests in their victories, but head coach and offensive play-caller Arthur Smith sticks to his formula with the ground game. Atlanta has a two-man backfield. Robinson and Allgeier have rushed for 303 yards and two touchdowns combined. Robinson also has 10 receptions for 75 yards and a score.
"Robinson and Allgeier may both finish the season with 1,000 rushing yards as quarterback Desmond Ridder peppers in timely throws to wideout Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts and picks up yards with his legs as well," he continued. "Even with a moderately improved defense compared to last year's 23rd-ranked scoring unit, Atlanta looks like a balanced squad that can make a significant leap in its third year on Smith's watch."
11. Detroit Lions (1-1)
Last Week: 10
Week 2 Result: Lost vs. Seattle 37-31 (OT)
There wasn't a team in the NFL that was riding higher after Week 1 than the Detroit Lions. They had just knocked off the reigning Super Bowl champions in Kansas City. The Lions had arrived.
However, one game does not a season make. Against the Seahawks on Sunday, the Lions came back to Earth a bit, largely because a defense that ranked dead last in the NFL in 2022 struggled again.
After playing well defensively against the Chiefs, the Lions backslid against Seattle. The team allowed 393 total yards and had no answer for Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and the Seahawks passing attack. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson admitted in the locker room after the loss that the Lions have to play better defensively in all phases if they are going to end the team's long postseason drought.
"All around, from top to bottom, simple as that," he said. "We gave up 300-some yards, not good enough. We gave up 37 points, not good enough. You're never gonna win a championship that way. That's on us, as players, to go in day by day. Not saying we're not, just gotta day by day with that bad taste in our mouth, this is what it feels like."
"Turning the ball over three times (one of which was returned for a score) certainly didn't help," Davenport said. "But the Lions lost in Week 2 because last year's sieve of a defense made another appearance. They have shown that they can hang with any team in the league offensively, even without injured running back David Montgomery. But it's hard to imagine the Lions being any threat to the NFC's heavyweights if they can't get stops."
10. New Orleans Saints (2-0)
Last Week: 13
Week 2 Result: Won at Carolina 20-17
The New Orleans Saints are raising winning ugly to something of an art form. But just like their NFC South counterparts in Atalanta and Tampa Bay, the Saints are a surprising 2-0 after outlasting the Panthers in Carolina.
Mind you, this wasn't a game where the Saints played especially well. Derek Carr completed 21 of 36 passes for 228 yards with an interception and a passer rating that barely cleared 65. The Saints amassed 134 yards on the ground, but it took 33 carries to do so.
However, while the Saints were faltering offensively again, the defense stepped up. New Orleans held the Panthers to just 239 yards of offense and 14 first downs. The Panthers converted just four of 14 third down attempts.
But thanks to a late Panthers touchdown, for the second time in as many weeks the Saints went down to the wire—and that left Davenport with a measure of skepticism about how good this team really is.
"Frankly, it could be a while before we know what exactly this Saints team is," he said. "Next week they travel to Green Bay to face a flawed Packers team, and then they play host to a Buccaneers team that's in a similar boat. The Saints will have running back Alvin Kamara back from suspension against Tampa, and perhaps he can jump-start a New Orleans offense that has struggled to move the ball consistently."
9. Seattle Seahawks (1-1)
Last Week: 16
Week 2 Result: Won at Detroit 37-31 (OT)
Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks looked nothing like the team that made the postseason in 2022.
Sunday in Detroit, the Seahawks got things in gear.
Granted, the Seattle defense remains an issue—the Seahawks allowed 31 points and 418 yards of offense. But Smith and the Seattle offense got untracked, and his second touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyler Lockett on the first drive of overtime got the team their first win of 2023.
Smith told reporters after the victory that the Seahawks we saw in Week 2 are the real deal—last week was an aberration.
"We knew that wasn't our team last week," Smith said. "We had been moving the ball really well all game. We had a lot of confidence that we could go down the field and get that touchdown."
It was a quality win over a Lions team that upset the Chiefs in Kansas City in Week 1. And it gives the Seahawks some momentum heading into a five-game stretch that includes just one game against a team that made the playoffs last year. And that team (the Cincinnati Bengals) is 0-2 and struggling offensively.
"Some lingering doubters probably exist regarding the Seahawks' Geno Smith," Sobleski said. "But he more than proved himself as one of the game's best quarterbacks. The reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year picked up where he let off last season. During Sunday's overtime win against the Lions, Smith completed 78.1 percent of his passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns. The performance was Smith's fifth effort since the start of the 2022 campaign with a completion percentage over 70 and 300 or more passing yards, per ESPN Stats & Info. The reigning league MVP, Patrick Mahomes, is the only quarterback to post as many games with those statistics."
8. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)
Last Week: 9
Week 2 Result: Lost v. Kansas City 17-9
In the leadup to Sunday's showdown with the Chiefs, the Jaguars talked a big game, insisting they "owed" the Chiefs some payback after losing to Kansas City in the playoffs.
After the game, all the Jaguars owe is an apology to their fans.
The Jacksonville offense imploded against the Chiefs. Jacksonville had just 271 yards of total offense. The team converted just three of 12 third downs. And the Jags were held out of the end zone.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence told reporters afterward that it was an embarrassing performance.
"We're better than that and we're a better team," said Lawrence, who completed 22 of 41 passes for 216 yards and did not throw a touchdown pass. "We're a better offense than that. We've got so many weapons we've got to be able to put points on the board and score and that's just—it's kind of embarrassing."
However, Lawrence also vowed that the Jaguars will get things fixed.
"I'm not concerned, but it's something we've got to fix," Lawrence said. "It's definitely an issue. We've got to all look in the mirror and be accountable and be critical of ourselves. It's all of us."
Until they do, it's hard to view the Jaguars as anything more than maybe the best team in a bad division—because they certainly didn't look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender Sunday.
7. Baltimore Ravens (2-0)
Last Week: 8
Week 2 Result: Won at Cincinnati 27-24
Week 2 is a little early in the year for statement games.
But it can be argued that Baltimore's road win over the Cincinnati Bengals was one. Yes, the Ravens won by only three, but Baltimore controlled the game from start to finish against the reigning AFC North champions and the team that bounced the Ravens from last year's playoffs.
The Ravens played well in all facets. Lamar Jackson was effective as both a runner and a passer, throwing for 237 yards and a pair of scores and drawing praise from head coach John Harbaugh.
"Lamar played winning football. He got in a rhythm early, hit some passes and made some huge plays throwing the ball down the field," Harbaugh told reporters.
The Ravens ground game didn't miss a beat without injured running back J.K. Dobbins, piling up 178 yards and averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Baltimore's defense allowed just 282 yards of offense.
It was a performance that made an impression on Davenport.
"Despite all the regular-season success the Ravens have had in recent years, they don't generally get mentioned in the same breath as teams like the Chiefs, Bills and even the Bengals in the AFC," he said. "But when the Ravens play a well-rounded game like they did in Week 2, they can hang with any team in the league. None of Baltimore's next six opponents made the playoffs a year ago—if the Bengals keep struggling, the Ravens could build quite the early lead in the division."
6. Buffalo Bills (1-1)
Last Week: 6
Week 2 Result: Won vs. Las Vegas 38-10
In Week 1, the Buffalo Bills were stunned by the Zach Wilson-led New York Jets—largely because Bills quarterback Josh Allen turned the ball over four times.
In their home opener in Week 2, Allen and the Bills took out their frustrations on the Las Vegas Raiders.
There isn't much that didn't go right for the Bills on Sunday. Running back James Cook gouged the Raiders for 123 rushing yards and averaged over seven yards a carry. Allen played a mistake-free game, passing for 274 yards and three touchdowns. And the Buffalo defense put the clamps on Vegas, allowing just 240 yards of offense, forcing three turnovers and holding the Raiders to less than 20 minutes of time of possession.
Allen told reporters after the victory that he used last week's frustration and disappointment as fuel for this week's performance.
"I love feeling how I felt last week. I really do, because it makes the good feel that much better," Allen said. "I take the bad with the good, I understand it, and I'm just trying to let it fuel me and use it to my benefit."
"This was the Bills team we all expected to see this season," Davenport said. "The offense was explosive. The defense was smothering. These Bills looked like a team more than capable of making it to Vegas and Super Bowl LVIII. It just goes to show that at the end of the day, the biggest threat to Buffalo making a deep playoff run is Buffalo. Turnovers and mistakes are as big a threat as the Chiefs or Bengals."
5. Kansas City Chiefs (1-1)
Last Week: 4
Week 2 Result: Won at Jacksonville 17-9
Headed into Week 2, Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars had shootout written all over it. Patrick Mahomes vs. Trevor Lawrence in a rematch of last year's divisional round.
So only 26 combined points were scored, because nothing matters anymore.
Of course, sometimes in the NFL you have to know how to win ugly. The Chiefs did so Sunday, and Mahomes told the media postgame that he'll take a W any way he can get one.
"You play bad and win, it's a lot better than playing bad and losing," Mahomes said. "So I was glad we were able to find a way to get a win at the end of the day, but a lot of stuff that we have to be better at."
For his part, tight end Travis Kelce (who missed Week 1 with a bruised knee) credited the defense for holding the Jaguars in check.
"It's still early in the season and you guys just saw the second game, bringing all the new pieces together," Kelce said. "But right now, hats off to the defense, the way they're planning to keep us in games. We love them for it. We got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot on offense."
With the Raiders getting pounded in Buffalo and the Broncos and Chargers both falling to 0-2, the Chiefs are tied for first place in the AFC West,
And as "off" as the Chiefs have looked the past two weeks, they are still clearly the best team in the division.
4. Miami Dolphins (2-0)
Last Week: 5
Week 2 Result: Won at New England 24-17
It might just be time to start mentioning the Miami Dolphins among the AFC's elite.
After outlasting the New England Patriots on Sunday, the Dolphins have opened the season with back-to-back road wins. The teams they have beaten are admittedly a combined 0-4, but the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers weren't considered bad teams entering the season.
The Miami offense wasn't as prolific this week as last. But the defense played much better than in Week 1, and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters after the game that he'll take a win over the Pats any way he can get it.
"It's never a me thing," Tagovailoa said. "Every time we face Coach Belichick's team it's always a challenge, and we know we're going to get their best. … We're going to take them however they come."
"Right now," Davenport said, "Tagovailoa is playing as well as any quarterback in the NFL. In Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins have maybe the best one-two punch at wide receiver in the game. Raheem Mostert eclipsed 100 yards on the ground against the Patriots. And after getting roasted on the ground by the Chargers in Week 1, the Dolphins stiffened defensively Sunday night. If Miami can play more consistently, it is capable of hanging with the AFC's best teams—and beating them."
3. Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)
Last Week: 3
Week 2 Result: Won vs. Minnesota 34-28
There's good news and bad news for the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks into the 2023 season.
The good news is that the Eagles are 2-0 after outlasting the Vikings on Thursday night. In the win, running back D'Andre Swift had the best game of his career, gashing Minnesota for 175 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.
However, while the Eagles are winning games, they haven't been the dominant force they were last year. Quarterback Jalen Hurts hasn't been as sharp throwing the ball, failing to hit 200 passing yards in ether start this season. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown has been a non-factor and appeared upset with his lack of usage Thursday. And the Eagles vaunted defense was roasted for 364 passing yards by Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins.
After the win, Hurts told reporters that the Eagles are well aware there's work to be done.
"We're a work in progress," Hurts said. "We strive for progress, not perfection. We want to grow and find our identity."
At day's end, winning is all that matters. And while the Eagles haven't faced elite opposition in the Patriots and Vikings, they haven't played tomato cans either.
But there are rough edges that are going to need smoothing out if Philly is going to get back to the Super Bowl.
2. Dallas Cowboys (2-0)
Last Week: 2
Week 2 Result: Won vs. New York Jets 30-10
The Dallas Cowboys are rolling—and two weeks in, the engine driving the team is the defense.
Yes, Dak Prescott was efficient in the Cowboys' second consecutive blowout win, throwing for 255 yards and two scores with a passer rating of 112.2. Running back Tony Pollard had a productive day, topping 100 yards from scrimmage. And wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a big game, catching 11 passes for 143 yards.
But the story was again a Dallas defense that thumped a New York team for a second consecutive week. Dallas allowed just 215 total yards, forced four turnovers and harassed Jets quarterback Zach Wilson all day.
Team owner Jerry Jones told reporters that he's very happy will how well the Cowboys are playing in all facets of the game.
"I like how we've done it in different ways, so that's good," Jones said. "I do feel very good about that. I think we've seen a lot of the fundamentals of our team, special teams, offense, defense, certain things that we've put in. We're trying. We're using them."
For Sobleski, though, it's all about that defense.
"The Cowboys defense creates so many headaches for opponents," he said. "Dan Quinn's front is filled with game-wreckers. In Week 1, the unit amassed seven sacks and 12 quarterback hits. Against the New York Jets, the group generated 13 pressures and two sacks while rushing only four 80 percent of the time, according to ESPN Stats & Info (h/t Rich Cimini). From an individual standpoint, Micah Parsons is the early favorite for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The Cowboys offense is talented, but the Dallas D is what can push the team over the top this season."
1. San Francisco 49ers (2-0)
Last Week: 1
Week 2 Result: Won at Los Angeles Rams 30-23
If you want to get technical, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy just had the worst game of his regular-season career. For the first time since taking over as starter for the 49ers, Purdy failed to throw a touchdown pass and posted a passer rating less than 95.
However, the 49ers just kept on winning—because San Francisco truly is a team.
Offensively, running back Christian McCaffrey had another big game, piling up 135 yards from scrimmage and finding the end zone. Defensively, Deommodore Lenoir and Isaiah Oliver had second-half interceptions of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford that wound up being huge plays in a close game.
Depth and talent make these 49ers such a dangerous team. There are no clear weaknesses, and if one unit falters, another is waiting in the wings to pick up the slack and help propel the team to victory.