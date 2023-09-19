2023 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 3?

28 of 32

Week 2 Result: Won at Jacksonville 17-9

Headed into Week 2, Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars had shootout written all over it. Patrick Mahomes vs. Trevor Lawrence in a rematch of last year's divisional round.

So only 26 combined points were scored, because nothing matters anymore.

Of course, sometimes in the NFL you have to know how to win ugly. The Chiefs did so Sunday, and Mahomes told the media postgame that he'll take a W any way he can get one.

"You play bad and win, it's a lot better than playing bad and losing," Mahomes said. "So I was glad we were able to find a way to get a win at the end of the day, but a lot of stuff that we have to be better at."

For his part, tight end Travis Kelce (who missed Week 1 with a bruised knee) credited the defense for holding the Jaguars in check.

"It's still early in the season and you guys just saw the second game, bringing all the new pieces together," Kelce said. "But right now, hats off to the defense, the way they're planning to keep us in games. We love them for it. We got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot on offense."

With the Raiders getting pounded in Buffalo and the Broncos and Chargers both falling to 0-2, the Chiefs are tied for first place in the AFC West,