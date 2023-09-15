X

    Windhorst: Warriors Didn't Trade for Chris Paul Feeling It Was an 'Amazing' Fit

    Julia StumbaughSeptember 15, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns sits on the bench during their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors did not trade for veteran point guard Chris Paul because they believed he would be an "amazing" fit in their quick-moving offense, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on NBA Today.

    Windhorst reiterated his belief that the Warriors also accepted the deal to clear cap space.

    "Remember, part of the reason they did this deal was a salary dump," Windhorst said. "It wasn't like they looked at this and said, 'Oh my God, this fit is amazing.'"

    Windhorst's comments can be found at the 58-minute mark of the video below.

    Paul's contract runs through 2025, and his $30 million salary is not fully guaranteed for next season. Jordan Poole, who went the other way in the trade with the Washington Wizards, is promised $123 million over the next four seasons.

    "This deal, whether it was five percent, 51 percent, whatever, was partially done because they were dumping Jordan Poole's salary so that they could afford to pay Draymond (Green) and (Andrew) Wiggins and potentially Klay (Thompson) going into the future," Windhorst said.

    This isn't the first time Windhorst has questioned Paul's fit with the Warriors. Last month, the ESPN analyst described the trade "largely as a salary dump," an opinion he said earned him some "blowback."

    Paul is expected to start for the Warriors this season, according to ESPN's Marc Spears, although Spears indicated the 12-time All-Star's playing time would be limited to "five-minute spurts."

