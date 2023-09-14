Deion Sanders' Son Shilo Responds to Jay Norvell's Shade Video Ahead of Colorado Game

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell gave Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes some good bulletin board material entering this weekend's Rocky Mountain Showdown, but Shilo Sanders doesn't understand why coaches of opposing teams continue to bash his father.

"Why do they do that? They just make it worse," Shilo said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. "We was actually just talking about that. Some of the receivers and my dad was over there and I overheard them talking about that and I was like 'what did he say?' and they told me. I was like bruh, why do they do this to themselves every week?

"Coach Prime is a cool guy, like you don't have to be like that."

Norvell slammed Sanders during his weekly radio show appearance on Wednesday night, saying:

"I sat down with ESPN today. And I don't care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, 'I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.' And I said, 'When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off.' That's what my mother taught me. They're not going to like us no matter what we say or do. It doesn't matter. So, let's go up there and play."

Sanders is often seen sporting a hat, sunglasses and a gold chain while meeting with reporters. It's seemingly a continuation of his Prime Time legacy from his playing days, and no one has taken an issue with his attire to this point.

Norvell isn't the only college football head coach to criticize Sanders. Everyone from Oklahoma's Brent Venables to Pitt's Pat Narduzzi has chimed in on Coach Prime's approach at Colorado.

The Buffaloes enter Saturday's game against the Rams with a 2-0 record following wins over the TCU Horned Frogs and Nebraska Cornhuskers. They're the most hyped team in college football and are looking to extend their record to 3-0 this weekend before a huge matchup against Oregon on Sept. 23.