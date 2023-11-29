Denzel Burke NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Ohio State CB

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 190

HAND: TBD

ARM: TBD

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

— Smooth backpedal under control with quick feet and a good burst out of breaks.

— Short-strider but has the top-end speed to carry receivers deep. Quickly gets in phase with receivers.

— Very good ball skills to get head around and react to the ball in the air with very good timing to break up passes. Has the ability to stay calm with his back to the ball and play through receivers' hands.

— Shows quick play recognition in both run and pass. Vision to see threats when playing zone and has the understanding to not get outleveraged.

— Comes up quickly to support the run and throws body around for tackles.

NEGATIVES

— Average strength that can show up when taking on blocks. Can get pushed around at times.

— Throws body around at times without securing the tackle. Occasionally dives at legs, allowing ball-carriers to step out of tackles.

— Can lose leverage in pedal at times, causing him to be out of position to contest in breaking routes.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born November 10, 2002

— 2022 honorable mention All-Big Ten

— 2021 freshman All-American (ESPN), third-team All-Big Ten

OVERALL

Denzel Burke is a long-armed cornerback who is versatile enough to play multiple coverages and techniques. He excels in man coverage, where he plays with good transitions and ball skills. He's a willing tackler who flies around with physicality.

Burke is a versatile pass defender who plays in both man and zone schemes for the Ohio State secondary. In man coverage, he shows the lateral movement needed to keep leverage combined with the top-end speed to run and carry receivers deep. He has fluid enough hips to swivel and quick feet to get out of breaks. Burke shows a very good burst when driving on the ball.

In off coverage, Burke has a smooth pedal that's under control, but he can lack a weave to keep leverage, often allowing in-breaking routes to be caught. He does a great job of playing the ball in the air or using timing to disrupt passes. When working downfield, he has shown the ability to quickly get in phase with receivers and bump them off their line.

When playing the run, he does a great job of identifying and reacting to the play. When given space, he is able to avoid blockers to get to ball-carriers. He often throws his body around as he approaches striking range, looking for the big hits, although he occasionally bounces off ball-carriers with broken tackles.

When tackling in the open field, he does a better job of wrapping up. But he needs to be more consistent in securing tackles, as ball-carriers have stepped out of his tackles.

Ultimately, Burke is one of the top cornerbacks in this year's class. He gives defensive coordinators scheme flexibility and toughness in the run game. He will need to continue work on his man technique to put himself in better position when breaking on the ball, but he has the length and speed desired to cover receivers. Burke will be in the group of first cornerbacks taken off the board.

GRADE: 7.9 (Potential Impact Player — 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 19

POSITION RANK: CB2

PRO COMPARISON: Josh Jackson