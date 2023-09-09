Report: Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis Title Fight Set for Dec. 9 at Chase Center

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The much-anticipated showdown between Devin Haney and Regis Prograis is close to being finalized.

Per ESPN's Mike Coppinger, the fight is expected to take place on Dec. 9 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Prograis will defend the WBC light welterweight title against the undefeated and undisputed lightweight champion.

Coppinger previously reported in July the fight was going to take place in Las Vegas on Oct. 28.

As more time passed with no official confirmation, Prograis accused Haney of trying to avoid him by changing terms of a deal that was already agreed upon.

Haney's primary reason for wanting to delay is because the Oct. 28 date is the same as the Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou heavyweight bout in Saudi Arabia and he didn't want to run a competing pay-per-view.

"You don't want to do a pay-per-view against another pay-per-view, another show, whatever. We're going through the dates, but the bigger issue is the venue as well.... Las Vegas, Atlanta, Washington, Bay Area, New York - all options for that fight, one of the best [fights] in boxing. Hopefully we can get it over the line," promoter Eddie Hearn told Boxing Social on Aug. 9.

On Aug. 11, Prograis said in an interview with FightHype (starts at 11:20 mark) he would move on to a different opponent if the two sides couldn't agree to a date and location soon.

This will mark the first time Haney has competed outside of the lightweight division. The Dream is 30-0 as a 135-pounder with 15 knockouts. He defeated Vasiliy Lomachenko to retain the undisputed lightweight championship.

Prograis has a 29-1 career record and defeated Jose Zepeda by knockout to win the vacant WBC light welterweight title in November 2022. He made his first successful title defense on June 17 with a split-decision victory over Danielito Zorrilla.