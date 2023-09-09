Yankees' Luis Severino Placed on IL With Left Upper Body Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have placed right-handed starting pitcher Luis Severino on the 15-day injured list with a left upper body injury. Right-handed reliever Ron Marinaccio has been called up from Triple-A in Severino's place.

Severino left his team's home game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the fifth inning on Friday. He gave up a leadoff single to Brice Turang and immediately showed signs of discomfort.

After the game, an emotional Severino described the pain he experienced.

Severino was expected to undergo further testing Saturday.

At his best, Severino can serve as a staff ace, as he did in 2017 and 2018 for the Yankees. During that two-year span, Severino went 33-14 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 10.5 K/9 rate.

Unfortunately, Severino has traveled an extremely difficult road ever since. A grade 2 lat strain forced him to miss five months during the 2019 season. He also experienced rotator cuff inflammation during that season's spring training.

Severino then underwent Tommy John surgery, missing all of 2020 and of 2021 too. A 2021 midseason Grade 2 groin strain also delayed his return until September of that year.

This season, Severino missed the beginning of the year with a low grade lat strain. He also missed two months during the 2022 campaign with a low grade lat strain.

The 2023 campaign has been a nightmare for Severino, who has gone 4-8 with a 6.65 ERA and 1.65 WHIP. He had looked better of late, though, notably throwing 13.2 shutout innings over two starts in late August against the Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals.

Severino was faring well Friday, too, with three shutout frames before a Willy Adames two-run homer in the fourth.

Unfortunately, Severino has now undergone another setback as a pitcher who has gamely persevered through a host of long-term ailments is sent to the sidelines once again.