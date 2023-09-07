Titans' DeAndre Hopkins Calls Out Cowboys, Giants, 49ers, Lions for Not Wanting Him

AP Photo/George Walker IV

DeAndre Hopkins signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, but not before a number of NFL teams apparently turned down the opportunity to sign him.

"There were some teams that I had on my list that I gave them calls and they didn't give a call back," he told Clay Skipper of GQ.

So which teams?

"Detroit Lions, they didn't want me," Hopkins said. "Dallas Cowboys didn't want me. [New York] Giants didn't want me. S--t. Who else ain't want me? [The San Francisco 49ers] ain't want me."

