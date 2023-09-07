Cowboys Rumors: CeeDee Lamb 'In No Rush' to Sign Contract Extension in 2023

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reportedly isn't hurrying to sign a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys prior to the start of the 2023 NFL regular season this week.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys would like to sign Lamb to a new deal in the near future, but Lamb is in "no rush" since his price tag could go up even more with a strong 2023 campaign.

The Cowboys signed cornerback Trevon Diggs, safety Malik Hooker and offensive tackle Terence Steele to extensions already this offseason, plus they restructured All-Pro guard Zack Martin's deal.

