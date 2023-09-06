MLB Rumors: Shōta Imanaga to Be Posted in Free Agency; Won Gold with Japan at WBC

Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Japanese left-hander Shōta Imanaga is going to be available to MLB teams this offseason.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Yokohama DeNA BayStars are going to post Imanaga after he helped Japan win the gold medal at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Imanaga is expected to be one of two prominent Japanese pitchers posted to MLB this offseason. Orix Buffaloes right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto could also be available.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently noted at least 10 teams were in attendance for Yamamoto's start on Aug. 23 to scout him in anticipation he will be posted.

Yamamoto will likely attract more headlines because of his age (25) and high-level scouting report. The Athletic's Keith Law noted in December the right-hander "might be a No. 1 starter in MLB" and could have received a deal of at least six years and $180 million if he was posted last offseason.

Imanaga just turned 30 years old on Sept. 1. He is in the midst of his eighth season with Yokohama in Japan's NPB league and has a 74-54 career record with a 2.96 ERA and 1,151 strikeouts in 1,104 innings.

In a July 2022 scouting report by Brandon Tew of Sports Info Solutions from Imanaga's no-hitter against the Nippon-Ham Fighters, the southpaw showed four different pitches (fastball, splitter, cutter and curveball) and generated 20 swings and misses on 117 pitches.

Imanaga's fastball sat in the 91-94 mph range in a start earlier this season. Given his age and arsenal, a deal like the one Kodai Senga received from the New York Mets (five years, $75 million) could be what he's in line for.

Senga was also 30 years old when he was signed last offseason. His success this season (3.08 ERA, 176 strikeouts in 143.1 innings) could end up helping Imanaga's negotiating leverage.

Per MLB's posting system, the release fee teams owe to the player's Japanese club is determined by the value of the contract they signed. Senga didn't have a posting fee because he had enough service time in NPB to gain international free agency and opted out of his deal with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

The Boston Red Sox will pay a total of $105.4 million for their deal with Masataka Yoshida that includes his total salary ($90 million over five years) and a $15.4 million posting fee to the Buffaloes.

Imanaga was the starting pitcher in Japan's 3-2 win over the United States in the WBC championship game. He allowed one run with two strikeouts in two innings.