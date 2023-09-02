US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Saturday

US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from SaturdaySeptember 2, 2023
The 2023 U.S. Open continued Saturday in Flushing and some star-studded players were in action.
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faced a ranked opponent in his quest to repeat while No. 6 Jannik Sinner faced a former tournament champion looking to relive the golden days.
Jess Pegula and Madison Keys had opportunities to join Coco Gauff as Americans in the Round of 16, but victories would also set up a match against each other.
Here's a look at Saturday's action and what is in store for the Round of 16 and beyond in Queens.
Saturday Results
Men's Singles
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 28 Daniel Evans, 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
No. 6 Jannik Sinner def. Stan Wawrinka, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2
No. 8 Andrey Rublev def. Arthur Rinderknech, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5
Matteo Arnaldi def. No. 16 Cameron Norrie, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
Jack Draper def. Michael Mmoh, 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3
No. 13 Alex de Minaur vs No. 25 Nicolas Jarry
Women's Singles
No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka def. Clara Burel, 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 Jessica Pegula def. No. 26 Elina Svitolina, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2
No. 13 Daria Kasatkina def Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-4
No. 17 Madison keys def. No. 15 Liudmila Samsonova, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2
No. 23 Qinwen Zheng def. Lucia Bronzetti, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
Alcaraz, Sinner Advance After Tough Challenges
Carlos Alcaraz had a tough draw in the third round of the tournament but that doesn't mean he wasn't up to the challenge.
Alcaraz had to take on Daniel Evans, who entered the match as the No. 26 seed, and Evans was able to take a third set victory over the No. 1 player in the world. In the end, however, Alcaraz locked it down.
Carlos Alcaraz hits the passing shot of your dreams at the US Open. <br><br>Dan Evans is in disbelief.<br><br>His defense & offense are a mixture of all the greats before him.<br><br>It's simply too damn good. <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/d6KESwR9RF">pic.twitter.com/d6KESwR9RF</a>
He took a large step towards defending his U.S. Open Crown with the victory and will take on Matteo Arnaldi in the next round. The Italian is fresh off of an upset victory No. 16 Cameron Norrie and looking for more.
Jannik Sinner also had a difficult draw in round three, facing 2016 U.S. Open winner Stan Wawrinka. The 38-year old was able to take a second set victory over the No. 6 ranked Sinner but in the end the 22-year old was too much to handle and took a four-set win.
He will face the winner of No. 12 Alexander Zverev and No. 19 Grigor Dimitrov in the next round, with a potential quarterfinal matchup with Alcaraz looming in the distance.
Pegula, Keys Highlight American Victories
Saturday was a good day for the U.S. on the women's side of the tournament.
No. 3 Jessica Pegula dropped the second set to No. 26 Elina Svitolina but was able to rise to the occasion and earn the victory to advance to round four.
This continues the promising trend for Pegula, as she has reached the quarterfinal in five of her past seven majors and could make that six out of eight. No. 17 Madison Keys lost her first set to No. 15 Liudmila Samsonova but did not let that phase her, winning the next two sets to pull off the upset victory.
This means that three Americans have qualified for the Round of 16, Pegula, Keys and No. 6 Coco Gauff. However, a only a maximum of two can reach the quarterfinals as Pegula and Keys are now set to face off against each other in the next round.
Jessica Pegula on facing Madison Keys at the US Open:<br><br>"We've been in the same section every single tournament the last 3 or 4 tournaments. We were like 'I think the world just wants us to play' so I'm glad we get to put on a show for you guys.. it's gonna be really tough" <a href="https://t.co/763Euhd5B5">pic.twitter.com/763Euhd5B5</a>
The two have played once before, with Pegula taking a victory in straight sets in September 2022.