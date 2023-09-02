US Open Tennis 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Saturday

2 of 3

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz had a tough draw in the third round of the tournament but that doesn't mean he wasn't up to the challenge.

Alcaraz had to take on Daniel Evans, who entered the match as the No. 26 seed, and Evans was able to take a third set victory over the No. 1 player in the world. In the end, however, Alcaraz locked it down.

He took a large step towards defending his U.S. Open Crown with the victory and will take on Matteo Arnaldi in the next round. The Italian is fresh off of an upset victory No. 16 Cameron Norrie and looking for more.

Jannik Sinner also had a difficult draw in round three, facing 2016 U.S. Open winner Stan Wawrinka. The 38-year old was able to take a second set victory over the No. 6 ranked Sinner but in the end the 22-year old was too much to handle and took a four-set win.

He will face the winner of No. 12 Alexander Zverev and No. 19 Grigor Dimitrov in the next round, with a potential quarterfinal matchup with Alcaraz looming in the distance.