Free-Agent Contracts Eagles Must Pursue After Preseason

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most talented, deep rosters in the NFL. They cut the group down to 53 players, and now, they're poised for another strong season as they look to build upon their Super Bowl LVII appearance that ended the 2022 campaign.

On Sept. 10, the Eagles will open the new season by going on the road to face the New England Patriots. It could be a good opportunity for Philadelphia to pick up right where it left off at the finish of last year's NFC title-winning season.

Although the Eagles already have a strong roster, they could potentially make a change or two between now and the regular-season opener. After all, there are still some notable players who remain available on the free-agent market at the end of the preseason.

Here are some available free agents who Philadelphia may still want to consider signing.