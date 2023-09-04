Free-Agent Contracts Eagles Must Pursue After Preseason

Free-Agent Contracts Eagles Must Pursue After PreseasonSeptember 4, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most talented, deep rosters in the NFL. They cut the group down to 53 players, and now, they're poised for another strong season as they look to build upon their Super Bowl LVII appearance that ended the 2022 campaign.
On Sept. 10, the Eagles will open the new season by going on the road to face the New England Patriots. It could be a good opportunity for Philadelphia to pick up right where it left off at the finish of last year's NFC title-winning season.
Although the Eagles already have a strong roster, they could potentially make a change or two between now and the regular-season opener. After all, there are still some notable players who remain available on the free-agent market at the end of the preseason.
Here are some available free agents who Philadelphia may still want to consider signing.
Jarvis Landry, WR
The Eagles have one of the best receiving duos in the league in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Beyond that? Their group of wide receivers has some question marks, especially with several playmakers dealing with minor injuries heading into the season.
Quez Watkins (hamstring) and Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder) were slowed a bit in the preseason. Philadelphia doesn't have any other WRs on its 53-man roster, as it opted to keep only four for the time being.
It could make a good bit of sense for the Eagles to add an experienced pass-catcher to the group. Perhaps somebody like Jarvis Landry, a nine-year NFL veteran who remains a free agent after spending the 2022 season with the New Orleans Saints.
The 30-year-old Landry had only 272 yards and one touchdown last year, but he also was limited to nine games. He can likely still perform better than that, and pairing up with quarterback Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia could allow the LSU product to have a bounce-back showing.
Andrew Norwell, OG
Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens will head into the 2023 season as the Eagles' starting guards. They both have a lot of potential, but neither has much experience, considering they've started a combined 30 games at the NFL level (all by Dickerson).
Philadelphia could improve its depth at the guard spots by bringing in a veteran, and there happens to be one on the free-agent market who has played in the NFC East before. Andrew Norwell, a nine-year NFL veteran, remains unsigned after spending the 2022 campaign with the Washington Commanders.
Norwell has made 127 starts in the league, including 16 last year for Washington. He's still only 31, and even if he wouldn't start with the Eagles, he could serve as a valuable veteran mentor to the youngsters while also being a strong backup at both guard positions.
Unless a team comes along and offers Norwell a starting job, it would make sense for him to join a top playoff contender that could give him an opportunity to experience success. There are few better franchises to join in that regard than the Eagles.
Anthony Barr, LB
Philadelphia is putting a lot of trust in second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean to be an anchor for its defense. Even though he mostly played on special teams as a rookie in 2022, the 22-year-old is entering the 2023 campaign as the starter at middle linebacker.
As a whole, the Eagles' linebacker corps could use some increased veteran depth. That's why they already signed Zach Cunningham during the preseason to bolster the unit.
It could help to bring in one more experienced LB such as 31-year-old Anthony Barr. The four-time Pro Bowler has started 108 games over nine seasons and has lined up at various spots, making him an intriguing potential addition for Philadelphia.
Barr may not be worthy of a starting spot at this point in his career, but the Eagles wouldn't need him to fill one. Instead, he could be a great player to bring off the bench and to also help support some of the youngsters on the team's defense.