Report: Malcolm Butler to Try Out for Falcons; Won Super Bowl 49 with Patriots

Free-agent cornerback Malcolm Butler will take part in a workout for the Atlanta Falcons Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

The 33-year-old Butler spent seven seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans from 2014 to 2020, and he has not appeared in a regular-season game in either of the past two campaigns.

Butler is best known for making one of the biggest plays in NFL history, as he intercepted then-Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at the goal line in the closing seconds of Super Bowl XLIX to seal the Patriots' win.

