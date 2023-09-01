Building the Best Teams Possible Under NFL Salary-Cap Rules

0 of 13

Duane Prokop/Getty Images

Building an NFL roster is a strenuous undertaking of talent evaluation and balancing funds for franchise cornerstones, veteran placeholders and young players. Maintaining competitiveness year in and year out goes far beyond the gridiron and into the depths of number crunching.

Here, we'll entertain two avenues to reach a final 53-man roster: the expensive quarterback route (listed as Team A) and the inexpensive alternative (Team B) under center.

We didn't apply strict thresholds regarding roster spots for players on rookie contracts (including 2023 draft picks and undrafted free agents), fifth-year options and franchise tags. Players who have outperformed their current contracts were prioritized, and up-and-coming rookies were rewarded to further allocate money toward superstar talent.

All players currently on an NFL roster and under contract (as of cutdown day) were deemed eligible.

The Rules