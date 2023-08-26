Browns' Jakeem Grant Out for 2023 with Knee Injury After Being Carted off vs. Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. will miss the entire 2023 season after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the 30-year-old had a "significant knee injury" in the team's 33-32 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

Grant was injured on the opening kickoff. Trainers placed an air cast on his right leg and carted him off the field, immediately putting his status for the season in doubt:

Grant is in the second year of the three-year, $10 million contract he signed with the Browns. At the time, he was coming off a Pro Bowl campaign in 2021 after having totaled 1,013 all-purpose yards.

A torn Achilles cost Grant all of 2022 before he could suit up for Cleveland in a regular-season game.

Earlier this month, Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said the veteran return specialist "looks really good" and "looks explosive" after having made a full recovery. Grant was hopeful of earning a starting spot on the special teams unit, and Stefanski seemed to indicate his place on the 53-man roster was secure.

Now, Stefanski and his staff will have to draw up new plans for the return game.