    Browns' Jakeem Grant Out for 2023 with Knee Injury After Being Carted off vs. Chiefs

    Joseph Zucker, Featured Columnist IV

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 26: Jakeem Grant Sr. #9 of the Cleveland Browns reacts as he is carted off the field on the opening play of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
    David Eulitt/Getty Images

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. will miss the entire 2023 season after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

    Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the 30-year-old had a "significant knee injury" in the team's 33-32 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

    Grant was injured on the opening kickoff. Trainers placed an air cast on his right leg and carted him off the field, immediately putting his status for the season in doubt:

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> WR/returner Jakeem Grant, who was carted off during today's game against the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a>, is believed to have suffered a serious patella injury, sources say. If the MRI shows it's torn, Grant would miss the 2023 season.

    Grant is in the second year of the three-year, $10 million contract he signed with the Browns. At the time, he was coming off a Pro Bowl campaign in 2021 after having totaled 1,013 all-purpose yards.

    A torn Achilles cost Grant all of 2022 before he could suit up for Cleveland in a regular-season game.

    Earlier this month, Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said the veteran return specialist "looks really good" and "looks explosive" after having made a full recovery. Grant was hopeful of earning a starting spot on the special teams unit, and Stefanski seemed to indicate his place on the 53-man roster was secure.

    Q: Do you need to see Jakeem Grant on offense in a game before you make your roster decision?<br><br>Stefanski: No

    Now, Stefanski and his staff will have to draw up new plans for the return game.