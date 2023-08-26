Browns' Jakeem Grant Has 'Significant' Knee Injury After Being Carted off vs. Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. suffered a "significant knee injury" in the team's 33-32 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

Grant was injured on the opening kickoff. Trainers placed an air cast on his right leg and carted him off the field.

While the full extent of his injury is unclear, the 30-year-old is all but assured of missing Week 1, and his status for the entire season could be in serious doubt.

Grant is in the second year of the three-year, $10 million contract he signed with the Browns. At the time, he was coming off a Pro Bowl campaign in 2021 after having totaled 1,013 all-purpose yards.

A torn Achilles cost Grant all of 2022 before he could suit up for Cleveland in a regular-season game.

Earlier this month, Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said the veteran return specialist "looks really good" and "looks explosive" after having made a full recovery. Grant was hopeful of earning a starting spot on the special teams unit, and Stefanski seemed to indicate his place on the 53-man roster was secure.

Now, Stefanski and his staff will have to draw up new plans for the return game.