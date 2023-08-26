X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Browns' Jakeem Grant Has 'Significant' Knee Injury After Being Carted off vs. Chiefs

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 26, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 26: Jakeem Grant Sr. #9 of the Cleveland Browns reacts as he is carted off the field on the opening play of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
    David Eulitt/Getty Images

    Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. suffered a "significant knee injury" in the team's 33-32 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

    Grant was injured on the opening kickoff. Trainers placed an air cast on his right leg and carted him off the field.

    While the full extent of his injury is unclear, the 30-year-old is all but assured of missing Week 1, and his status for the entire season could be in serious doubt.

    Grant is in the second year of the three-year, $10 million contract he signed with the Browns. At the time, he was coming off a Pro Bowl campaign in 2021 after having totaled 1,013 all-purpose yards.

    A torn Achilles cost Grant all of 2022 before he could suit up for Cleveland in a regular-season game.

    Earlier this month, Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said the veteran return specialist "looks really good" and "looks explosive" after having made a full recovery. Grant was hopeful of earning a starting spot on the special teams unit, and Stefanski seemed to indicate his place on the 53-man roster was secure.

    Zac Jackson @AkronJackson

    Q: Do you need to see Jakeem Grant on offense in a game before you make your roster decision?<br><br>Stefanski: No

    Browns' Jakeem Grant Has 'Significant' Knee Injury After Being Carted off vs. Chiefs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Now, Stefanski and his staff will have to draw up new plans for the return game.