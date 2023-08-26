Jordan Love Has Packers Fans Hyped for Regular Season After Solid Preseason Finale

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Jordan Love turned in another quality performance in the Green Bay Packers' preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, giving him positive momentum ahead of his first regular season as the starting quarterback.

Love played into the second quarter, going 9-of-15 for 63 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, while also rushing for 21 yards on three carries.

His final play of the preseason was a perfectly placed back-shoulder throw to second-year wide receiver Christian Watson for a six-yard touchdown:

As the successor to future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, Love's preseason could not have gone much better, as he threw three touchdowns and no interceptions in three starts:

While starting quarterbacks typically play one or two series or not at all in the preseason finale, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur opted to give the first-year starter a bit more playing time and the opportunity to enter the regular season on a high note.

Love did precisely that, prompting fans and analysts to praise is poise, mobility and overall performance:

After winning 13 games in each of the previous three seasons, the Packers struggled through a difficult 2022 campaign, going 8-9 and missing the playoffs.

Rodgers never quite seemed like himself following the trade of superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, prompting the Packers to decide to move on from Rodgers after 18 seasons.

Love, who was the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, is the beneficiary, as he will finally get the chance to prove himself as a starting quarterback in his fourth NFL season.

Rodgers followed the exact same path to great success, and while Love has a long way to go before reaching that level, he is off to an excellent start.

Love will truly be put to the test on Sept. 10 when the Packers open their regular-season slate on the road against the rival Chicago Bears.