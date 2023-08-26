X

    Jordan Love Has Packers Fans Hyped for Regular Season After Solid Preseason Finale

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVAugust 26, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 26: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on August 26, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Jordan Love turned in another quality performance in the Green Bay Packers' preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, giving him positive momentum ahead of his first regular season as the starting quarterback.

    Love played into the second quarter, going 9-of-15 for 63 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, while also rushing for 21 yards on three carries.

    His final play of the preseason was a perfectly placed back-shoulder throw to second-year wide receiver Christian Watson for a six-yard touchdown:

    NFL @NFL

    Jordan Love tosses a back shoulder TD to Christian Watson <br><br>📱: Stream <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SEAvsGB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SEAvsGB</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/624TrfDUF6">https://t.co/624TrfDUF6</a> <a href="https://t.co/sKRHOhqsVO">pic.twitter.com/sKRHOhqsVO</a>

    As the successor to future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, Love's preseason could not have gone much better, as he threw three touchdowns and no interceptions in three starts:

    Wes Hodkiewicz 🌎 @WesHod

    Sean Clifford is in at QB<br><br>Jordan Love ends his first preseason as QB1: 21-of-33 for 193 yards with 3 TDs and 0 INTs (109.8 passer rating) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a>

    While starting quarterbacks typically play one or two series or not at all in the preseason finale, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur opted to give the first-year starter a bit more playing time and the opportunity to enter the regular season on a high note.

    Love did precisely that, prompting fans and analysts to praise is poise, mobility and overall performance:

    Damo UK Packers @DamoPackers

    Jordan Love has had as near a perfect pre-season as you could have hoped. Yes there are a couple of throws he'd have back but show me a QB who doesn't. Very happy with what I've seen going into the new season! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoPackGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoPackGo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ukpackers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ukpackers</a> <a href="https://t.co/1UMY3Chh2i">https://t.co/1UMY3Chh2i</a>

    Zach Kruse @zachkruse2

    Nice to see Jordan Love's feel in the pocket, ability to extend plays with his legs. Guessing Matt LaFleur isn't loving all the scrambling around from the QB in a preseason game.

    Kyle Malzhan @KyleMalzhan

    Jordan Love with a clean preseason. 3 touchdowns &amp; didn't throw an interception throughout the 3 games. <br><br>We talk about the footwork &amp; decision making for Love being the x-factor in his success. <br><br>I'd say it was a successful preseason for QB1. Next up? Week one in Chicago.

    Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood

    Jordan Love might not play the QB position like Aaron Rodgers this season, but he's a better athlete than Rodgers is right now. Just picked up 5 yards with his legs to convert a third-and-3.

    Corey Behnke @coreybehnke

    There is something about Jordan Love's poise, grace and presence that I really hope we see translate to the regular season.

    PackersHistory.com @PackersHistory1

    Jordan Love is smooth as hell.<br><br>Silky-smooth.<br><br>Regardless of record, it's going to be a fun season, folks.

    🦌 @TroIledByAkumpo

    Jordan Love will be a consensus top 10 QB by the end of this season

    Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL

    Christian Watson back shoulder TD.<br><br>Perfect placement from Jordan Love.<br><br>This duo gonna be a problem.

    After winning 13 games in each of the previous three seasons, the Packers struggled through a difficult 2022 campaign, going 8-9 and missing the playoffs.

    Rodgers never quite seemed like himself following the trade of superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, prompting the Packers to decide to move on from Rodgers after 18 seasons.

    Love, who was the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, is the beneficiary, as he will finally get the chance to prove himself as a starting quarterback in his fourth NFL season.

    Rodgers followed the exact same path to great success, and while Love has a long way to go before reaching that level, he is off to an excellent start.

    Love will truly be put to the test on Sept. 10 when the Packers open their regular-season slate on the road against the rival Chicago Bears.