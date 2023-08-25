Aces Set WNBA Record for Most Wins in Single Season with 30th Victory

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

First, the Las Vegas Aces were champions.

Now, they're record-setters.

With the Aces' 94-87 victory over the Chicago Sky on Thursday, the reigning champions set the record for wins in a regular season. Las Vegas improved to an astounding 30-4 on the campaign and did so in comeback fashion.

Chicago jumped out to a seemingly commanding 50-37 halftime lead, but the visitors won the third quarter by 15 points and then pulled away in the final minute.

It was a balanced effort for the victors, as Jackie Young (24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists), Kelsey Plum (23 points and five assists), Chelsea Gray (19 points, 10 assists and three blocks) and A'ja Wilson (18 points and 10 rebounds) all stuffed the stat sheet.

The Aces went 26-10 last season and won the championship. While the 26-7 New York Liberty look like quite the challengers, it would be a surprise at this point if Las Vegas didn't win back-to-back titles.

The biggest question now for the rest of the regular season is how high the record will climb.

Las Vegas still has six games remaining in the regular season with the opportunity to add to its record-setting total every time it takes the floor.