Julian Edelman, 3-Time Super Bowl Champion with Patriots, to Join 'Fox NFL Kickoff'

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Stagwell

Julian Edelman is the latest former member of the New England Patriots to join Fox Sports.

The three-time Super Bowl champion wide receiver will join Fox NFL Kickoff next season, replacing Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, Joe Reedy of the Associated Press reported Thursday.

Edelman will likely join former Patriots teammates Tom Brady, who is expected to become a broadcaster next season, and Rob Gronkowski, who has appeared on Fox NFL Sunday in the past.

Edelman, who retired from the NFL in 2021 after 11 seasons with the Patriots, worked as an analyst on Inside the NFL for the past two years.

Alongside Gronkowski, Edelman served as one of Brady's primary targets from 2010 to 2019. The Super Bowl LIII MVP retired having established himself as one of the most clutch players in the league by making 118 postseason catches for 1,442 yards, the third-most playoff receptions and receiving yards in NFL history.

Brad Zager, executive producer and president of production & operations for Fox Sports, said that Kansas City fans might see similar broadcasting gigs offered to their favorite players in the future, per Reedy.

"When you have great franchises for so long and some of those guys' careers have ended, it makes sense for them to be on TV," Zager said, per Reedy. "If I was guessing, I would say you'd probably see something similar five years or more down the line with the Chiefs and some of their players. People become so familiar with them."

On "Inside the NFL," formerly on Paramount+ and this season streaming on the CW, Edelman joined other former players including Phil Simms, Brandon Marshall and Ray Lewis in conducting interviews and breaking down weekly highlights. Edelman received a Sports Emmy nomination for his work on the show.

Edelman has also hosted the sports history podcast "Games With Names" alongside comedian Sam Morril.

Now Edelman will join a new set of ex-NFLers in Charles Woodson and Michael Vick, alongside NFL insider Peter Schrager and host Charissa Thompson, for the 2023 season.

"Joining FOX Sports is a dream come true," Edelman said in a network press release. "I grew up watching the NFL on FOX on Sundays, and now being an analyst for FOX NFL KICKOFF feels full circle."