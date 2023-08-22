Eagles' Jason Kelce Involved in Practice Fight After Colts' Hit on Kenneth Gainwell

Eagles' Jason Kelce Involved in Practice Fight After Colts' Hit on Kenneth GainwellAugust 22, 2023
Joint practices between the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts got heated on Tuesday with multiple fights, including one that started when Eagles center Jason Kelce laid out Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin after a late hit on running back Kenneth Gainwell.
EJ Smith and Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer and ESPN's Tim MacManus relayed their observations of the brawl, which ended practice.
EJ Smith @EJSmith94
Actual fight! They're calling practice after both sidelines clear for a bunch of shoving and yelling. <br><br>Jason Kelce, possibly taking exception to a late hit on Kenny Gainwell, laid out a Colts defender in team. Like five Colts players got on Kelce immediately created a huge scrum
Earlier in practice, the Colts took exception to Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett trying to force a fumble out of Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of SportsRadio 94 WIP.
Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks
FIGHT!<br><br>Looked like Barnett might have hit Richardson to get the ball out. Colts didn't like it <br><br>Barnett gets into a fight, tons of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> run over, including Jalen Carter, who had to be held back<br><br>Practice getting feisty
Kelce spoke on the matter after practice, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia:
John Clark @JClarkNBCS
Jason Kelce said he needs to keep his composure and he said it shouldn't have happened: him going after the Colts after seeing a few of his teammates get hit <br><br>"That was not okay"<br><br>"That was unacceptable from me" <a href="https://t.co/TUO9Xx2cJq">pic.twitter.com/TUO9Xx2cJq</a>
Gainwell also gave his insight and noted the team's strong chemistry.
John Clark @JClarkNBCS
Kenny Gainwell says Eagles whooped the Colts a**. He says they're not gonna let anyone come into their house. Kenny got hit a few times after the play and Jason Kelce went after the Colts & that started the bench is clearing pushing and shoving. Kenny says this team is connected. <a href="https://t.co/6h7GIhfy9A">pic.twitter.com/6h7GIhfy9A</a>
Franklin also gave his say on the matter, via Brett Bensley of FOX 59 News and CBS4 Indy.
Brett Bensley @brettbensley
Zaire Franklin on the brawl: "Thought the OGs would at least look me in the eye... but it's all good. I might get a chance to look them in the eye on Thursday." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> <a href="https://t.co/BDEF2R9TgM">https://t.co/BDEF2R9TgM</a> <a href="https://t.co/AQw3tbpi3e">pic.twitter.com/AQw3tbpi3e</a>
Indianapolis will visit Philadelphia for the final preseason game for both teams on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.