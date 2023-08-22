X

    Eagles' Jason Kelce Involved in Practice Fight After Colts' Hit on Kenneth Gainwell

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 22, 2023

    Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) is introduced before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
    AP Photo/Rich Schultz

    Joint practices between the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts got heated on Tuesday with multiple fights, including one that started when Eagles center Jason Kelce laid out Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin after a late hit on running back Kenneth Gainwell.

    EJ Smith and Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer and ESPN's Tim MacManus relayed their observations of the brawl, which ended practice.

    EJ Smith @EJSmith94

    Actual fight! They're calling practice after both sidelines clear for a bunch of shoving and yelling. <br><br>Jason Kelce, possibly taking exception to a late hit on Kenny Gainwell, laid out a Colts defender in team. Like five Colts players got on Kelce immediately created a huge scrum

    Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane

    Jason Kelce just blindsided a Colts defender out of nowhere after he hit Kenny Gainwell a little late again. Full out bench clearing. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>

    Tim McManus @Tim_McManus

    Jason Kelce lays out Colts defender Zaire Franklin at the end of the play, leading to a sideline-clearing fight.<br><br>Franklin gave Kenny Gainwell an extra pop on previous play, and when he did it to Gainwell again, Kelce reacted.

    Earlier in practice, the Colts took exception to Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett trying to force a fumble out of Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of SportsRadio 94 WIP.

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    FIGHT!<br><br>Looked like Barnett might have hit Richardson to get the ball out. Colts didn't like it <br><br>Barnett gets into a fight, tons of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> run over, including Jalen Carter, who had to be held back<br><br>Practice getting feisty

    Kelce spoke on the matter after practice, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

    John Clark @JClarkNBCS

    Jason Kelce said he needs to keep his composure and he said it shouldn't have happened: him going after the Colts after seeing a few of his teammates get hit <br><br>"That was not okay"<br><br>"That was unacceptable from me" <a href="https://t.co/TUO9Xx2cJq">pic.twitter.com/TUO9Xx2cJq</a>

    Gainwell also gave his insight and noted the team's strong chemistry.

    John Clark @JClarkNBCS

    Kenny Gainwell says Eagles whooped the Colts a**. He says they're not gonna let anyone come into their house. Kenny got hit a few times after the play and Jason Kelce went after the Colts &amp; that started the bench is clearing pushing and shoving. Kenny says this team is connected. <a href="https://t.co/6h7GIhfy9A">pic.twitter.com/6h7GIhfy9A</a>

    Franklin also gave his say on the matter, via Brett Bensley of FOX 59 News and CBS4 Indy.

    Brett Bensley @brettbensley

    Zaire Franklin on the brawl: "Thought the OGs would at least look me in the eye... but it's all good. I might get a chance to look them in the eye on Thursday." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> <a href="https://t.co/BDEF2R9TgM">https://t.co/BDEF2R9TgM</a> <a href="https://t.co/AQw3tbpi3e">pic.twitter.com/AQw3tbpi3e</a>

    Indianapolis will visit Philadelphia for the final preseason game for both teams on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.