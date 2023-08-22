Eagles' Jason Kelce Involved in Practice Fight After Colts' Hit on Kenneth Gainwell

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

Joint practices between the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts got heated on Tuesday with multiple fights, including one that started when Eagles center Jason Kelce laid out Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin after a late hit on running back Kenneth Gainwell.

EJ Smith and Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer and ESPN's Tim MacManus relayed their observations of the brawl, which ended practice.

Earlier in practice, the Colts took exception to Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett trying to force a fumble out of Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of SportsRadio 94 WIP.

Kelce spoke on the matter after practice, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Gainwell also gave his insight and noted the team's strong chemistry.

Franklin also gave his say on the matter, via Brett Bensley of FOX 59 News and CBS4 Indy.

Indianapolis will visit Philadelphia for the final preseason game for both teams on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.