    NBA Rumors: Spurs Considered $100M Austin Reaves Contract Offer Before Lakers Deal

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVAugust 22, 2023

    The San Antonio Spurs reportedly nearly made a huge contract offer to Austin Reaves this offseason before he re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in restricted free agency.

    According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Spurs considered two separate offer sheets for the 25-year-old. The first was a maximum offer of around $100 million over four years, and the second was for $60 million over three years.

    Buha noted that had Reaves signed either of those offer sheets and the Lakers matched, his salary would have increased significantly in the third and fourth years of those contracts.

    Instead of signing an offer sheet with any other team, Reaves came to terms on a new four-year, $53.8 million deal with L.A.

