Coco Gauff Wins 2023 Western & Southern Open for 1st WTA 1000 Title

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Coco Gauff has made history in Ohio.

The 19-year-old defeated Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-3 to win the Western & Southern Open, becoming the youngest person to win the event.

"This is unbelievable," Gauff said at the trophy presentation. "I'm just happy to be here for this moment. I want to congratulate Karolina for an incredible run in this tournament," she added. "Hopefully, we'll play more often, and on a bigger stage than this."

This was her first WTA 1000 title and she became just the fourth teenage finalist in the event's history. The victory moved her up to No. 6 in the world.

She is the event's fourth American champion since 2004, joining a list that includes Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams and Madison Keys.

The victory showcases how well Gauff has responded following a first-round loss to Sofia Kenin at the 2023 Wimbledon. She has won 11 of her 12 matches since then and said that she feels like she is playing at her best.

"Today I really won it off of breaking serve, to be honest," Gauff said, per WTATennis.com "I wasn't really serving as good as I did against Iga (Światek). I don't know if it was nerves. I wasn't that nervous, to be honest. Also a combination of the long match yesterday. I wasn't serving as well. I think that's what makes a champion, is how you're doing on the days you aren't feeling so great. I'm glad I was able to push through."

This victory gives Gauff momentum as she heads into the U.S. Open, which is slated to start August 28.