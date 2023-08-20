X

    Video: Bryce Harper, Phillies Cheer on LLWS Before Little League Classic vs. Nats

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 20, 2023

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 20: Bryce Harper #3 (L) and Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies watch from the stands as members of the Phillies and Washington Nationals attended a Little League World Series game at Lamade Stadium before playing each other in the Little League Classic on August 20, 2023 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies were in attendance for Pennsylvania's matchup against Rhode Island in the Little League World Series on Sunday in Williamsport.

    Along with taking in the game, Phillies players signed autographs and joined the broadcast booth:

    Little League @LittleLeague

    Big League support <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LittleLeagueClassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LittleLeagueClassic</a> <a href="https://t.co/ldVcfGBWLx">pic.twitter.com/ldVcfGBWLx</a>

    Little League @LittleLeague

    The autograph they've been waiting for ✍️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LLWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LLWS</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LittleLeagueClassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LittleLeagueClassic</a> <a href="https://t.co/hw1UsK7Ut3">pic.twitter.com/hw1UsK7Ut3</a>

    Little League @LittleLeague

    Always meet your heroes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LittleLeagueClassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LittleLeagueClassic</a> <a href="https://t.co/VVH2gJvO4h">pic.twitter.com/VVH2gJvO4h</a>

    ESPN @espn

    "What's a walk-off?" 🤣<br><br>Taijuan Walker reminiscing in the booth at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LLWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LLWS</a> ⚾️ <a href="https://t.co/bqhIuMsC0v">pic.twitter.com/bqhIuMsC0v</a>

    Little League @LittleLeague

    Booth man Bryce <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LittleLeagueClassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LittleLeagueClassic</a> <a href="https://t.co/3PAYEuetBX">pic.twitter.com/3PAYEuetBX</a>

    The Phillies weren't a good luck charm for the team from Media, PA, as it lost to Rhode Island, 7-2.

    Harper and Co. will face the Washington Nationals in Williamsport on Sunday night in the MLB Little League Classic at Historic Bowman Field (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). The crowd in attendance for the matchup will largely be LLWS participants and their families.