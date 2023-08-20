Video: Bryce Harper, Phillies Cheer on LLWS Before Little League Classic vs. Nats

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies were in attendance for Pennsylvania's matchup against Rhode Island in the Little League World Series on Sunday in Williamsport.

Along with taking in the game, Phillies players signed autographs and joined the broadcast booth:

The Phillies weren't a good luck charm for the team from Media, PA, as it lost to Rhode Island, 7-2.

Harper and Co. will face the Washington Nationals in Williamsport on Sunday night in the MLB Little League Classic at Historic Bowman Field (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). The crowd in attendance for the matchup will largely be LLWS participants and their families.