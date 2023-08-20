Lamar Jackson Claps Back at Critics on Injury, Playstyle: 'I Was Hurt in the Pocket'

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Much criticism has been lobbed at Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson over the years, including comments from those who believe his dual-threat play style will affect his longevity.

Those comments were heightened during his long-term contract negotiations, although it's water under the bridge now with Jackson personally negotiating a five-year, $260 million deal.

Jackson most recently addressed play style comments in general when ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III asked him about them during a SportsCenter interview.

"It didn't impact me at all just because I didn't get hurt running the ball," Jackson said.

"As you can see, I was hurt in the pocket. But you know, people going to always have their own narratives but I'm the one playing the game. I really don't got anything to prove, I just want to win the Super Bowl, or a few. But my mind is to just get better, day at a time, all the way up to February."

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was perhaps the most notable voice on the matter when Jackson was still negotiating his deal.

Jackson suffered a Grade 2 PCL sprain early in a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 4 and missed the remainder of the season. Broncos linebacker Jonathan Cooper sacked Jackson in the pocket on the quarterback's last play of the game.

Critics claimed Jackson sat out the remainder of the season with the free agent's contract negotiations looming, and the quarterback had this to say in March in response:



Ultimately, Jackson is back, healthy and ready to go for the Ravens, who are seeking their fifth playoff appearance in six years.