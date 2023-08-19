The Real Winners and Losers From UFC 292

0 of 2

Paul Rutherford/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

It's a double-title night in Boston.

The UFC pulls in to TD Garden along the waterfront in the city's West End section for one of the promotion's most significant pay-per-view shows of the summer.

Champions Aljamain Sterling and Zhang Weili will put their belts on the line in a pair of scheduled five-rounders atop the five-bout main card labeled as UFC 292, with Sterling facing No. 2 bantamweight contender and promotional "it" guy Sean O'Malley, while two-time claimant Weili defends against fifth-ranked strawweight Amanda Lemos.

Unbeaten welterweight Ian Garry puts his pristine record on the line against veteran Neil Magny in another main-card bout, while ex-middleweight champ Chris Weidman completes the night's seven-bout preliminary portion and makes his first octagonal appearance since a horrific leg injury suffered more than two years ago.

The B/R combat team is in position to take it all in while compiling a definitive real-time list of the show's winners and losers. Take a look at what we come up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.