The Real Winners and Losers From UFC 292

The Real Winners and Losers From UFC 292August 19, 2023
It's a double-title night in Boston.
The UFC pulls in to TD Garden along the waterfront in the city's West End section for one of the promotion's most significant pay-per-view shows of the summer.
Champions Aljamain Sterling and Zhang Weili will put their belts on the line in a pair of scheduled five-rounders atop the five-bout main card labeled as UFC 292, with Sterling facing No. 2 bantamweight contender and promotional "it" guy Sean O'Malley, while two-time claimant Weili defends against fifth-ranked strawweight Amanda Lemos.
Unbeaten welterweight Ian Garry puts his pristine record on the line against veteran Neil Magny in another main-card bout, while ex-middleweight champ Chris Weidman completes the night's seven-bout preliminary portion and makes his first octagonal appearance since a horrific leg injury suffered more than two years ago.
The B/R combat team is in position to take it all in while compiling a definitive real-time list of the show's winners and losers. Take a look at what we come up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.
Winner: Vengeance Delayed
When it comes to Karine Silva anyway, Joe Rogan has it right.
"She looks like a totally different fighter out there," he raved on the early prelim broadcast, moments after the 29-year-old Brazilian finished second-time foe Maryna Moroz with a single second remaining in Round 1 of their flyweight rematch.
The guillotine choke Silva seized in the final 15 seconds of the round yielded her 17th finish in 17 pro victories and convincingly reversed the result of a first-round armbar loss she'd suffered in just her seventh career fight nearly nine years ago.
She's 11-2 in 13 fights since the Moroz loss, including victories in her last seven fights overall and submissions in four straight UFC-sanctioned bouts, including a 2021 triumph on Dana White's Contender Series followed by two wins in 2022 and another pair this year.
It's good for the fifth-longest win streak in the promotion's flyweight division.
"When I get in a position," Silva said, I finish. I do this. I train for this. I think about this every single day when I train. So when I'm in here, it flows."
Full Card Results
Main Card
Aljamain Sterling v Sean O'Malley
Zhang Weili v Amanda Lemos
Neil Magny v Ian Garry
Da'Mon Blackshear v Mario Bautista
Marlon Vera v Pedro Munhoz
Preliminary Card
Chris Weidman v Brad Tavares
Gregory Rodrigues v Denis Tiuliulin
Kurt Holobaugh v Austin Hubbard
Brad Katona v Cody Gibson
Early Preliminary Card
Andre Petroski v Gerald Meerschaert
Natalia Silva def. Andrea Lee by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Karine Silva def. Maryna Moroz by submission (guillotine choke), 4:59, Round 1