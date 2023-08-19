    The Real Winners and Losers From UFC 292

    Lyle Fitzsimmons@@fitzbitzFeatured Columnist IIIAugust 19, 2023

    The Real Winners and Losers From UFC 292

    0 of 2

      BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 17: (L-R) Opponents Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley face off during the UFC 292 press conference at TD Garden on August 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
      Paul Rutherford/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

      It's a double-title night in Boston.

      The UFC pulls in to TD Garden along the waterfront in the city's West End section for one of the promotion's most significant pay-per-view shows of the summer.

      Champions Aljamain Sterling and Zhang Weili will put their belts on the line in a pair of scheduled five-rounders atop the five-bout main card labeled as UFC 292, with Sterling facing No. 2 bantamweight contender and promotional "it" guy Sean O'Malley, while two-time claimant Weili defends against fifth-ranked strawweight Amanda Lemos.

      Unbeaten welterweight Ian Garry puts his pristine record on the line against veteran Neil Magny in another main-card bout, while ex-middleweight champ Chris Weidman completes the night's seven-bout preliminary portion and makes his first octagonal appearance since a horrific leg injury suffered more than two years ago.

      The B/R combat team is in position to take it all in while compiling a definitive real-time list of the show's winners and losers. Take a look at what we come up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.

    Winner: Vengeance Delayed

    1 of 2

      BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Karine Silva of Brazil reacts after her submission victory over Maryna Moroz of Ukraine in a flyweight fight during the UFC 292 event at TD Garden on August 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

      When it comes to Karine Silva anyway, Joe Rogan has it right.

      "She looks like a totally different fighter out there," he raved on the early prelim broadcast, moments after the 29-year-old Brazilian finished second-time foe Maryna Moroz with a single second remaining in Round 1 of their flyweight rematch.

      The guillotine choke Silva seized in the final 15 seconds of the round yielded her 17th finish in 17 pro victories and convincingly reversed the result of a first-round armbar loss she'd suffered in just her seventh career fight nearly nine years ago.

      She's 11-2 in 13 fights since the Moroz loss, including victories in her last seven fights overall and submissions in four straight UFC-sanctioned bouts, including a 2021 triumph on Dana White's Contender Series followed by two wins in 2022 and another pair this year.

      It's good for the fifth-longest win streak in the promotion's flyweight division.

      "When I get in a position," Silva said, I finish. I do this. I train for this. I think about this every single day when I train. So when I'm in here, it flows."

    Full Card Results

    2 of 2

      BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 18: (L-R) Opponents Chris Weidman and Brad Tavares face off during the UFC 292 ceremonial weigh-in at TD Garden on August 18, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
      Paul Rutherford/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

      Main Card

      Aljamain Sterling v Sean O'Malley

      Zhang Weili v Amanda Lemos

      Neil Magny v Ian Garry

      Da'Mon Blackshear v Mario Bautista

      Marlon Vera v Pedro Munhoz

      Preliminary Card

      Chris Weidman v Brad Tavares

      Gregory Rodrigues v Denis Tiuliulin

      Kurt Holobaugh v Austin Hubbard

      Brad Katona v Cody Gibson

      Early Preliminary Card

      Andre Petroski v Gerald Meerschaert

      Natalia Silva def. Andrea Lee by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

      Karine Silva def. Maryna Moroz by submission (guillotine choke), 4:59, Round 1

    The Real Winners and Losers From UFC 292
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    X