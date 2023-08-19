Preseason 2023 NFL Week 2: Biggest Takeaways from Saturday's GamesAugust 19, 2023
Preseason 2023 NFL Week 2: Biggest Takeaways from Saturday's Games
The most important aspect of preseason can be individuals stacking games and showing improvement with each passing week.
The energy between the first and second week of exhibition play can greatly differ, depending on each individual squad's approach. Some continue to sit the majority of their starters. Others get their top guys on the field and allow them to play beyond one or two series.
Those who find the field are given the opportunity to build upon the previous week's work and show they're capable of filling a specific role or simply making a roster.
For example, the Houston Texans should feel better about the eventual naming of C.J. Stroud as their starting quarterback based on what they saw against the Miami Dolphins instead of relying on the rookie's underwhelming debut.
Stroud's performance is simply one noteworthy instance among a slate of 11 preseason contests. The following takeaways emerged as the biggest storylines from Saturday's action.
Uncertainty Remains at LT for Jacksonville Jaguars
As the Jacksonville Jaguars work their way through the preseason, the organization and its coaching staff does so knowing that starting left tackle Cam Robinson won't be available at the beginning of the regular season thanks to a four-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
During that period, Robinson won't practice with the team. So, the Jaguars are using the preseason to get their left tackle as many quality reps as possible.
The 27-year-old Robinson hasn't performed particularly well, while the majority of Jacksonville's starters watched from the sideline. During Saturday's contest against the Detroit Lions, officials called Robinson for holding and the Lions' Romeo Okwara gave Robinson everything the veteran blocker could handle during the exhibition contest.
Keep in mind, Detroit's starting defensive ends—Aidan Hutchinson and Charles Harris—didn't play. The Jaguars could find themselves in a conundrum after signing Robinson to a three-year, $54 million contract extension last offseason.
Walker Little has been playing left guard next to Robinson. However, a struggling incumbent can create opportunities.
"He's been a guy that you say, okay, he can play tackle, he can play guard, we can move him around a little bit. Obviously, we feel like his best position is tackle," head coach Doug Pederson told reporters when asked about Little. "But again, I think the versatility that he has shown us is very valuable."
Considering where Robinson currently stands and Little getting a four-game tryout as Trevor Lawrence's personal bodyguard, the Jaguars may find themselves in a position where a permanent change may be necessary.
As of now, nothing is truly settled along the left side of Jacksonville's offensive line.
C.J. Stroud Improves after Rocky Debut with Houston Texans
Everyone can calm down. Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud isn't a bust after an underwhelming rookie debut.
This year's second overall draft pick wasn't perfect Saturday against the Miami Dolphins. But Stroud definitely showed signs of the natural throwing ability he was known for throughout the last NFL draft cycle.
Stroud's first appearance was about as noteworthy as Thanos randomly showing up as an Iron Man villain and being easily dispatched, while turning out to be a robot. Even the rookie quarterback acknowledged he needed to be less robotic after completing two-of-four passes, with a bad interception.
"Just trust my eyes," Stroud told reporters when asked about the turnover. "I seen a certain look to where I knew in film, that they could run that to where the safety, if his man blocks, he'll come off and really be locked into my eyes. I just lost track of that and just forced it. Should have just checked it down to Dalton [Schultz]."
On Saturday, the rookie signal-caller played the entire first half and connected on seven of 12 pass attempts. At one point, Stroud completed five straight passes and ripped a few throws.
Granted, the Texans offense started slowly despite being gifted a red-zone possession thanks to a Denzel Perryman interception. Stroud failed to get the first play off on time, then wasn't on the same page with tight end Dalton Schultz during the team's fourth-down attempt. Without the slow start, the rookie would have completed 70 percent of his passes, which could have been even better had Noah Brown caught a low pass from Stroud while the quarterback rolled to his left.
Basically, overreaction isn't necessary. The Texans offense still needs work. Clearly, the unit isn't entirely on the same page. But these missteps should be expected with a rookie behind center.
It's only a matter of time before Stroud is officially named the Texans' starter. His progression from week to week will define the 2023 season. Between the first and second preseason game, tangible improvement became evident.
Is a RB Controversy Brewing in Pittsburgh between Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren?
The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearly to the point where they're experiencing a full-blown running back controversy.
OK, a running back "controversy" isn't really a thing. That term is often reserved for quarterbacks. Furthermore, multiple running backs can contribute to an offense. Yet, the Steelers clearly have something in perceived backup Jaylen Warren.
Obviously, the organization is invested in Najee Harris. Pittsburgh drafted its incumbent lead back with a first-round pick in the 2021 class. However, the situation invokes a specific scene from the cult football film, "The Program."
"Darnell Jefferson, tailback."
"Ray Griffen, starting tailback."
"I know, that's why they recruited me."
In the movie, Omar Epps' character brought a completely different dynamic to the ESU Timberwolves' backfield. The same can be said of the real-life situation in Pittsburgh, with Warren serving as a sparkplug.
To be fair, Harris has been productive. He ran for more than 1,000 yards in his first two seasons. But he lacks the suddenness and explosivity to create chunk plays. In fact, Harris produced only seven runs of 20 or more yards through two seasons and nothing over 37 yards.
Warren popped a 62-yard touchdown run during his very first touch Saturday against the Buffalo Bills' starting defense.
NFL @NFL
But Warren came into the league last year as an undrafted free agent. The investment isn't the same. It shouldn't matter. The Steelers can feature both backs, though Warren should get strong consideration for the starting role, because he actually threatens opposing defenses beyond the first and second levels.