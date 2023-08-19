Preseason 2023 NFL Week 2: Biggest Takeaways from Saturday's Games

2 of 3

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Everyone can calm down. Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud isn't a bust after an underwhelming rookie debut.

This year's second overall draft pick wasn't perfect Saturday against the Miami Dolphins. But Stroud definitely showed signs of the natural throwing ability he was known for throughout the last NFL draft cycle.

Stroud's first appearance was about as noteworthy as Thanos randomly showing up as an Iron Man villain and being easily dispatched, while turning out to be a robot. Even the rookie quarterback acknowledged he needed to be less robotic after completing two-of-four passes, with a bad interception.

"Just trust my eyes," Stroud told reporters when asked about the turnover. "I seen a certain look to where I knew in film, that they could run that to where the safety, if his man blocks, he'll come off and really be locked into my eyes. I just lost track of that and just forced it. Should have just checked it down to Dalton [Schultz]."

On Saturday, the rookie signal-caller played the entire first half and connected on seven of 12 pass attempts. At one point, Stroud completed five straight passes and ripped a few throws.

Granted, the Texans offense started slowly despite being gifted a red-zone possession thanks to a Denzel Perryman interception. Stroud failed to get the first play off on time, then wasn't on the same page with tight end Dalton Schultz during the team's fourth-down attempt. Without the slow start, the rookie would have completed 70 percent of his passes, which could have been even better had Noah Brown caught a low pass from Stroud while the quarterback rolled to his left.

Basically, overreaction isn't necessary. The Texans offense still needs work. Clearly, the unit isn't entirely on the same page. But these missteps should be expected with a rookie behind center.

It's only a matter of time before Stroud is officially named the Texans' starter. His progression from week to week will define the 2023 season. Between the first and second preseason game, tangible improvement became evident.