    NFL Rumors: Bengals' Joe Burrow Didn't Travel for Falcons Game amid Calf Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 18, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is seen during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Paycor Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Joe Burrow reportedly didn't make the trip to Atlanta for Friday night's preseason matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Falcons as he recovers from a calf strain, according to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

    Burrow suffered the injury on July 27, and it remains unclear how far along he is in his recovery or what his timeline for return might be.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

