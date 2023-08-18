NFL Rumors: Bengals' Joe Burrow Didn't Travel for Falcons Game amid Calf Injury

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Joe Burrow reportedly didn't make the trip to Atlanta for Friday night's preseason matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Falcons as he recovers from a calf strain, according to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Burrow suffered the injury on July 27, and it remains unclear how far along he is in his recovery or what his timeline for return might be.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.