Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Training Camp Fights Show 'We're Nobody's Little Brother'

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott believes the aggression his teammates have shown one another during practice is emblematic of how they're approaching the regular season.

"That's a credit to everything that we've really put into this team, and into both units—feeling like we're nobody's little brother," he said Thursday. "I told the offense the other day that I grew up being a little brother, and that's not happening anymore."

Wednesday's practice saw some friendly fire as tempers briefly boiled over.

Like Prescott, Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse thought the tense practice set a tone regarding the team's defense more specifically.

"We ain't taking no s--t from nobody—all 32 teams—we ain't taking s--t from nobody," he said. "Whether it's our offense or the next offense. We're trying to show we're the best in the business, so it gets spicy out here, it's gonna get spicy on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays; whenever we line up, that's how we're gonna come."

The regular season will likely determine the context in which all of this is viewed.

If Dallas goes on to win a Super Bowl, or at the very least make a deep playoff run, then it will look like all of these competitive practices genuinely served a larger goal. The Cowboys were no strangers to internal turmoil during their 1990s dynasty era.

However, fans will be equally quick to call back to Prescott's and Kearse's comments if the team struggles.