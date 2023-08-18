Fantasy Football 2023: Best Strategy for Each Pick in 12-Team Mock Drafts

0 of 3

Of all the pre-draft preparation tools available to fantasy football managers, mock drafts might be the most beneficial.



But that's only true if they're utilized correctly.



Just like with your real draft, you want to go into a mock with some strategy in mind. That could be as specific as seeking individual players or a might be a more broad plan to want a certain number of position groups in the first few rounds. You also don't want to make any off-the-wall selections, as that will distort the results for you and your fellow mock-drafters.



That's the general aim, but we can get more specific with the advice by highlighting the best player to take from each selection spot in the first round of a 12-team mock.

