White Sox's Tim Anderson Apologizes, Takes Responsibility for José Ramírez Fight

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Tim Anderson is sorry for his role in his fight with Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez.

The Chicago White Sox shortstop took to Instagram on Thursday and apologized to the White Sox, his teammates, the fans and more:

"I want to apologize to the entire White Sox organization, my teammates, manager and coaches and to the fans for my part in the altercation which took place in Cleveland. This has been an incredibly disappointing season for me personally and for our team. I will not get into the things that were said to me by Cleveland players both Friday night and Saturday, but those comments do not excuse my language or conduct, and I take full responsibility for my emotions getting the better of me.

"The Cleveland players are free to say whatever they want, but I will just say that no one has more respect for the game of baseball than me. I look forward to returning after serving my suspension and finishing the season playing the best baseball I can to help my team."

The fight happened during the Aug. 5 game between the two teams, which Chicago won.

Ramírez slid into second base, and Anderson stood over him. The two exchanged words and eventually squared up before the Guardians star landed a significant blow that sent Anderson to the ground and left him stumbling as he stood up.

A larger scuffle broke out, and Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, manager Terry Francona and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh were all ejected. So was White Sox manager Pedro Grifol.

Anderson received a more significant suspension than Ramírez at six games to three, although Major League Baseball announced Thursday that it was reduced to five games upon appeal. The Ramírez punishment was already reduced to two games upon appeal.

The comments in Anderson's apology suggesting the Cleveland players can "say whatever they want" are notable, especially since he followed that with "no one has more respect for the game of baseball than me."

Ramírez told reporters after the fight, "I think he's been disrespecting the game for a while. I was telling him to stop doing that. After he tapped me really hard, more than needed, he said he wanted to fight and I had to defend myself."

There was a time when Anderson was one of the best players on Chicago as a two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger winner who led the league with a .335 batting average in 2019. However, he has struggled this season and is slashing .238/.285/.284 with just one home run and 21 RBI.

He will start his suspension Friday when the White Sox face the Colorado Rockies. Elvis Andrus will likely play shortstop in his absence.