Ranking the Most Surprising Performances from 2023 NFL Preseason Week 1 Slate

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The offseason has us fiending for football to the point that even watching third-stringers in the fourth quarter of a preseason game is a welcomed sight.

All 32 teams have at least one game under their belt now. The preseason is tough to analyze because a strong performance could mean a lot or it could mean nothing. Strong preseason performances could be a harbinger of things to come, but they can also just be a product of playing inferior competition.

Regardless, one of the more fun storylines to track in the preseason are surprising performances.

Whether it's an unheralded rookie showing they deserve a spot on the roster or someone who looks a lot better than the last time we saw them there are always some players who surprise.

Here are the top surprise performances based on how well they played against expectation based on draft pedigree and previous performance.