TMZ: Cops Respond to Call David Montgomery, Girlfriend's Dog Attacked Neighbors, Dog

Police documents revealed authorities were called to the residence of Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery and his girlfriend, Tatum Causey, after their neighbors said the couple's pitbull mix, Lola, attacked them and their own dog.

TMZ Sports reported the incident happened on June 4 and noted court records show Causey pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of harboring a vicious dog and is due for a hearing in September.

The owners of the smaller dog said they were bitten during the attack. They also said their dog required stitches and was diagnosed with two leg fractures.

TMZ shared police body cam footage from the incident:

"As for Lola, Causey shared an emotional tribute post to the dog one month after the biting incident that seemed to indicate the animal had passed away," TMZ wrote.

Montgomery lives in the Michigan residence following a move to the Lions this offseason. Detroit signed him after he played the first four seasons of his career on the Chicago Bears.