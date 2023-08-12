Damar Hamlin Plays for Bills vs. Colts in Preseason; 1st Game Since Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin Plays for Bills vs. Colts in Preseason; 1st Game Since Cardiac ArrestAugust 12, 2023
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made his return to the football field just seven months and 10 days after suffering cardiac arrest in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
On Saturday, the 25-year-old saw early action and made three solo tackles in a home preseason matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts. He also played on the kickoff coverage team.
Warming up with 3. 🫶 #INDvsBUF | #BillsMafia
For the first time since last season, Damar Hamlin is out on the field. 🫶#INDvsBUF | #BillsMafia
Hamlin authored a great second defensive series for the Bills, assisting on a tackle on a 3rd-and-1 stop before stuffing Colts running back Evan Hull himself to force a turnover-on-downs.
Numerous analysts expressed their admiration and awe for Hamlin as he added another chapter to his incredible comeback story.
The Bills' next preseason game will be on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Pittsburgh Steelers.