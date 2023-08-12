X

NFL

    Damar Hamlin Plays for Bills vs. Colts in Preseason; 1st Game Since Cardiac Arrest

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 12, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made his return to the football field just seven months and 10 days after suffering cardiac arrest in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    On Saturday, the 25-year-old saw early action and made three solo tackles in a home preseason matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts. He also played on the kickoff coverage team.

    Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

    Warming up with 3. 🫶 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsBUF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsBUF</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/E3b8WfvP8n">pic.twitter.com/E3b8WfvP8n</a>

    Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

    For the first time since last season, Damar Hamlin is out on the field. 🫶<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsBUF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsBUF</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/l2dKdNh7De">pic.twitter.com/l2dKdNh7De</a>

    Hamlin authored a great second defensive series for the Bills, assisting on a tackle on a 3rd-and-1 stop before stuffing Colts running back Evan Hull himself to force a turnover-on-downs.

    Numerous analysts expressed their admiration and awe for Hamlin as he added another chapter to his incredible comeback story.

    Louis Riddick @LRiddickESPN

    Seeing Damar Hamlin play with no hesitation is just f'ing awesome. So proud. 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Damar Hamlin has just taken the field for the Bills for his first play of the preseason. <br><br>Pretty freaking awesome.

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Damar Hamlin back on the field. <br>YOU LOVE TO SEE IT <a href="https://twitter.com/HamlinIsland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HamlinIsland</a> <a href="https://t.co/xQF4mTwEW8">pic.twitter.com/xQF4mTwEW8</a>

    Dan Fetes @danfetes

    It is crazy to see Damar Hamlin flying around and making tackles on a football field.<br><br>*chills*<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a>

    The Bills' next preseason game will be on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

