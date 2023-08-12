X

NFL

    Baker Mayfield Hailed by Fans as Bucs' QB Frontrunner vs. Kyle Trask in Opener

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 12, 2023

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    AP Photo/Jason Behnken

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' ongoing starting quarterback battle continued on Friday with Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask both taking the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the team's first preseason game.

    Mayfield started and completed 8-of-9 passes for 63 yards, including an eight-yard touchdown to rookie wide receiver Trey Palmer.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Baker Mayfield with a PERFECT THROW for the TD 🎯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/O40Z6WTVUA">pic.twitter.com/O40Z6WTVUA</a>

    Trask completed 6-of-10 passes for 99 yards and an interception after taking over midway through the second quarter. His first drive ended with a Trenton Thompson interception on a 3rd-and-19 pass intended for wideout David Moore.

    Pittsburgh Steelers @steelers

    PICKED OFF‼️<br><br>📲: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/T87FSnfvVk">https://t.co/T87FSnfvVk</a> <a href="https://t.co/OiZeLzlv66">pic.twitter.com/OiZeLzlv66</a>

    Trask played until late in the third quarter, when third-stringer John Wolford took over.

    Both quarterbacks played on shorthanded offenses, as Greg Auman of The Athletic noted:

    Greg Auman @gregauman

    So Baker Mayfield will start tonight, but he'll be without his top two WRs, top RB, three starting OLs.

    However, Trask's protection was notably porous, with the ex-Florida quarterback taking three sacks.

    Mayfield clearly had the better day, although he didn't own the clear upper hand in this race before Friday. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times even wrote Friday that Trask had "pulled even" in the battle.

    There's also still time left for Trask to make a more positive impression against other NFL teams, especially with him set to start on Saturday, Aug. 19 against the New York Jets.

    However, the edge went to Mayfield versus Pittsburgh, and reaction from fans and analysts swung in his favor for at least one night.

    Christopher Mathis 🎙 @thechrismathis

    In my book, based on this game, Baker Mayfield has extended his "lead" as QB1. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucs</a> <a href="https://t.co/3sFX6PJLea">pic.twitter.com/3sFX6PJLea</a>

    Justin Herzig @JustinHerzig

    Ummm Baker Mayfield actually looks… not bad? <a href="https://t.co/nQyvzySLK6">pic.twitter.com/nQyvzySLK6</a>

    Kane @KanesOnDeck

    Baker Mayfield is QB1 I've seen enough

    Jim Hensel @henseljim3

    <a href="https://twitter.com/Buccaneers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Buccaneers</a> I know its early but Baker Mayfield lookes good tonight. Look forward to seeing our QBs with the rest of the starters.

    JPAFootball @jasrifootball

    Baker Mayfield put together a solid performance — one that could help solidify him as the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Buccaneers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Buccaneers</a> QB1<br><br>8/9 completions<br>63 passing yards <br>1 touchdown<br>0 interceptions <a href="https://t.co/zWlFTsTJk8">pic.twitter.com/zWlFTsTJk8</a>

    Keb @ihatekeb

    Baker Mayfield gonna be QB1.

    Douglas Berry 🇺🇦 @DBAkron

    Tampa Bay looks like they have Baker Mayfield where he has needed to be all his career. A part of the unit, not feeling like he has to do it all. Also looks like they have hims deeper on the shotgun.

    Jefe Hammers @JefeHammers

    Baker Mayfield is him. A lot of people are going to look very stupid this year

    Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal

    The Kyle Trask era was fun while it lasted

    Phil Simms @PhilSimmsQB

    Has Baker Mayfield already won the starting job? I think so, easier to bring in Kyle Trask during season if needed

    RB @RichardOcho

    Kyle Trask ain't pulling ahead based on this outing. I'll say that much. <a href="https://t.co/ZDVMJZce6r">https://t.co/ZDVMJZce6r</a>

    𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗹𝗶™ 🏴‍☠️ @TheSamerAli

    Kyle Trask throws that late and it's intercepted. Not what you wanna see from him going against 2s and 3s at this point

    Bucs Rays Bolts @BucsRaysBoltsYT

    kyle trask truthers in shambles

    DynastyXFactor @DynastyXFactor

    Baker Mayfield v. Kyle Trask<br><br>Round 1: Baker Mayfield

    After the Jets game, the Bucs will close the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 26 against the Baltimore Ravens at home. Their regular-season opener will be Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Minnesota Vikings.