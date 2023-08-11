Fantasy Alert: Jahmyr Gibbs May Catch 40-50 Passes; Lions HC Big On David Montgomery

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Detroit Lions may be in line to deploy two running backs with significant fantasy football relevancy during the 2023 NFL season.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, both Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have received positive reviews during training camp thus far.

Gibbs, who was selected 12th overall in the 2023 NFL draft out of Alabama, has reportedly been doing a great deal of drill work with wide receivers during camp, which points to him being a major part of the passing game.

Per Graziano and Fowler, people close to the team have given a "loose estimate" of 40 to 50 catches for Gibbs during his rookie campaign.

As for Montgomery, who the Lions signed away from the Chicago Bears this offseason with a three-year, $18 million contract, he seemingly has a big fan in Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

Without being asked about Montgomery, Campbell told ESPN that he "can do it all," including contributing as a pass-catcher.

The 26-year-old Montgomery was a third-round pick out of Iowa State in 2019, and he topped 1,000 total yards from scrimmage in each of his four seasons in Chicago.

Last season, Jamaal Williams rushed for 1,066 yards and led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns for the Lions, while D'Andre Swift had 48 receptions, 931 total yards and eight total touchdowns.

Williams signed with the New Orleans Saints in free agency and Swift was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, leaving their roles open for Gibbs and Montgomery.

Both Williams and Swift were fantasy relevant last season, and Swift likely would have been even more productive had injuries not cost him three games and limited him in others.

The Lions are shaping up to have one of the NFL's most explosive offenses again in 2023, and that should result in both Gibbs and Montgomery being worthy weekly starters from a fantasy perspective.