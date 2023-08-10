X

    Nick Kyrgios out of 2023 US Open with Injury; Will Miss 4th-Straight Grand Slam

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 10, 2023

    Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, returns to Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    AP Photo/Charles Krupa

    It will be a calendar year without Nick Kyrgios at a Grand Slam event.

    The tennis star withdrew from the U.S. Open on Thursday, per the Associated Press, meaning he will have missed all four Grand Slam tournaments this season after reaching the Wimbledon final in 2022.

