1 Reason Every NFL Team Shouldn't Be Overlooked in 2023

1 of 8

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen is still ascending

The 27-year-old star quarterback has gotten better in each of his five seasons, and the numbers reflect that in terms of his approximate value (AV) at Pro Football Reference. We still don't know what the peak is for a top-three MVP vote-getter in 2020 and 2022. This could certainly be his and Buffalo's year.

Miami Dolphins: Tua and Tyreek could be unstoppable

Tagovailoa was remarkably efficient as the league's highest-rated passer in his first season running Mike McDaniel's offense, and McDaniel himself now says Hill is "night and day ahead of where he was last year." Tua has also been healthy so far. If that combo can build significantly on 2022's production, the Dolphins can win the Super Bowl.

New England Patriots: Bill Belichick is Bill Belichick

And if anyone can pull a talented first-round quarterback out of a sophomore slump in Year 3, it's Belichick in combination with returning offensive guru Bill O'Brien.

New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers has something to prove

More so than in his final seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the aging legend appears to know that this is his last chance to respond to doubters. Rodgers has proven to be sensitive to outside criticism, and looks determined to do everything in his power to avoid retiring as "an extremely well decorated quarterback who made just one Super Bowl."