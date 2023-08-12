NFL Records That Are Least Likely to Fall

0 of 7

Throughout the history of the NFL, players and teams have established many hundreds of records.

Some of them, however, are unlikely to be broken.

The entertaining part of this conversation is whether it's a good or bad record. For example, the San Francisco 49ers once managed to dominate road games over an incredible three-year stretch. On the other hand, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could not stop losing for nearly two seasons.

And the result is a seemingly unbreakable record.

Now, it's important to note how the sport continues to evolve. It feels improbable the league will ever revert to a run-heavy approach, since basic math shows the statistical advantage of a strong passing game. But, hey, who knows what might be happening in 2057!