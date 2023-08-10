Grading Celtics' Biggest Moves from 2023 NBA Offseason

1 of 3

The Trade: Kristaps Porziņģis, the No. 25 pick and a future first to Boston in a three-team trade that cost Marcus Smart, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and a second-round pick



The Analysis: Barring any Damian Lillard or James Harden deals, this stands as the summer's biggest stunner.



The idea of the Celtics moving forward without Marcus Smart is jarring alone. In addition to being the team's longest-tenured player, he's also been Boston's best defender, emotional leader and top table-setter. There are on- and off-court risks in letting him go, even if the Celtics felt they had enough backcourt depth to cover his absence.



Sending him out for Kristaps Porziņģis—and the two picks—is fascinating. Boston clearly wanted to get bigger and did, bringing aboard the 7'3", 240-pounder. His injury history is all kinds of worrisome, but he did stay mostly healthy this past season (65 games) and showed what kind of an impact presence he can be when he does.



The 28-year-old netted an efficient 23.2 points on 49.8/38.5/85.1 shooting while grabbing 8.4 rebounds, drilling 2.1 triples and blocking 1.5 shots. Those are great numbers, particularly for someone now tasked with being a team's third option.



The risks are real here—both with Smart's subtraction and Porziņģis' availability—but the reward could be quite rich.



The Grade: B-