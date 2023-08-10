Grading Lakers' Biggest Moves from 2023 NBA Offseason

0 of 3

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2023 NBA offseason could go down as the gift that keeps on giving to the Los Angeles Lakers.



They added young talent at the draft. They re-signed nearly every key free agent they had and still maintained the flexibility to bring in players from outside the organization. They watched LeBron James silence any retirement talk. They also fortified their future by extending Anthony Davis.



All in all, it's a job (very) well done by this front office, but what happens if you narrow the scope to individual assessments? Well, that's the task we're tackling here by assigning letter grades to three of L.A.'s most significant decisions.

