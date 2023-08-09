Myles Jack Considered Becoming Electrician or Plumber Before Eagles Contract

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Myles Jack thought his NFL career might be over before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this week.

The veteran linebacker told reporters on Wednesday that he considered becoming an electrician or plumber after the Pittsburgh Steelers cut him in March:

The 27-year-old very quickly has worked his way into a significant role with the Eagles, however, getting starting reps at linebacker on Tuesday next to Nicholas Morrow. That was partly due to Nakobe Dean's absence as he recovers from an ankle injury, but it was nonetheless a vote of confidence for Jack after a whirlwind week:

Jack played well for the Steelers in 2022, registering 104 tackles—his third straight season and fourth overall with 100 or more tackles—and three passes defensed in 13 games. Given Philly's relative lack of depth at linebacker after starters T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White signed elsewhere in free agency, he has a real shot to earn a key role with the team this season.

In other words, he can put trade school on the back-burner, at least for now.