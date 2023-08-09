Women's British Open Golf 2023: Tee Times, Dates, TV Schedule, LPGA Prize Money

0 of 2

Warren Little/Getty Images

The 144-player field has been finalized for the Women's British Open, which will begin play on Thursday and which will represent the fourth LPGA major in seven weeks.

Officially titled the AIG Women's Open as part of a title sponsorship that extends through 2025, the Women's Open this year is hosted by Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England.

The major comes at a critical time on the LPGA calendar, with only seven full-field tournaments to go and a critical mass of points up for grabs.

South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai is defending her 2022 title, which was her first first LPGA Tour title and major championship. But she'll have to contend with an increasingly international and talented field, including France's Celine Boutier, a heavy favorite, to repeat.

Below you'll find everything you need to know to tune in to this year's Women's Open, as well as an overview of the favorites and the prize money on the line.