    Women's British Open Golf 2023: Tee Times, Dates, TV Schedule, LPGA Prize Money

    Michelle Bruton@@michelle_nflFeatured Columnist IVAugust 9, 2023

      TADWORTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Celine Boutier of France tees off on the first hole as during the pro am ahead of the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath Golf Club on August 09, 2023 in Tadworth, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
      Warren Little/Getty Images

      The 144-player field has been finalized for the Women's British Open, which will begin play on Thursday and which will represent the fourth LPGA major in seven weeks.

      Officially titled the AIG Women's Open as part of a title sponsorship that extends through 2025, the Women's Open this year is hosted by Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England.

      The major comes at a critical time on the LPGA calendar, with only seven full-field tournaments to go and a critical mass of points up for grabs.

      South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai is defending her 2022 title, which was her first first LPGA Tour title and major championship. But she'll have to contend with an increasingly international and talented field, including France's Celine Boutier, a heavy favorite, to repeat.

      Below you'll find everything you need to know to tune in to this year's Women's Open, as well as an overview of the favorites and the prize money on the line.

    How to Watch Women's British Open

      TADWORTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Nelly Korda of the United States in action during the Pro Am event prior to the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath Golf Club on August 08, 2023 in Tadworth, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
      Andrew Redington/Getty Images

      2023 AIG Women's Open

      Dates: August 10-13

      Location: Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey, England

      TV/Streaming Times and Where to Watch

      Thursday, August 10

      6 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET, USA

      Friday, August 11

      6 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET, USA

      Saturday, August 12

      7 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET, USA

      Sunday, August 13

      7 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET, USA, NBC Sports

      12 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

      Full tee times at aigwomensopen.com

    Women's British Open Prize Money and Favorites

      TADWORTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Celine Boutier of France in action during the Pro Am event prior to the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath Golf Club on August 09, 2023 in Tadworth, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
      Andrew Redington/Getty Images

      It may not be the biggest purse in women's golf—that distinction belongs to the U.S. Women's Open—but the AIG Women's Open prize money has grown significantly in recent years.

      For 2023, the tournament boasts a minimum purse of $7.3 million, with The R&A to confirm the exact prize fund sometime Wednesday. That's at least as much as 2022, which represented a 26 percent jump over 2021's purse of $5.8 million. Last year's champion, Ashleigh Buhai, received $1.095 million.

      With AIG having extended its title sponsorship of the Women's Open through 2025, we can expect to see the purse continue to grow.

      As for the women who might contend for a large share of that purse this year, let's break down some of the favorites when play gets underway at Walton Heath Golf Club.

      Celine Boutier, France (+1400)

      Rolex Ranking: 3

      AIG Women's Open starts: 7

      Best finish: 6th, 2019

      Minjee Lee, Australia (+1400)

      Rolex Ranking: 10

      AIG Women's Open starts: 9

      Best finish: 3rd, 2020

      Hyo Joo Kim (+1400)

      Rolex Ranking: 7

      AIG Women's Open starts: 2

      Best finish: T-7, 2017

      Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

