Jets HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2023: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 1

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

"Embrace the fact that we aren't the same old Jets."

That was the message for his team from New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh during the opening episode of HBO's Hard Knocks on Tuesday. And it's not difficult to see why this year's team won't be "the same old Jets."

Few clubs in the NFL will have a brighter spotlight this season after New York added one of the league's all-time great quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers to a roster that already featured notable players such as Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Quinnen Williams.

To the surprise of nobody, Rodgers was heavily featured from the early moments of Tuesday's episode. Whether it was the crowd chanting his name, younger players reveling in his presence or Saleh marveling at some of his throws, the new signal-caller caught the eye of plenty of viewers:

Rodgers might have been the star, but he was the one in awe during one cameo.

Actor Liev Schreiber, who is the narrator of Hard Knocks, made an appearance at Jets camp and had Rodgers calling him "the voice of God."

It wasn't just Rodgers and Schreiber who earned screen time.

Other notable moments included Wilson and Gardner going against each other in practice, the cornerback graduating from the University of Cincinnati alongside former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Nick Van Exel, and even a behind-the-back-pass competition during practice.

It was only fitting an episode that largely focused on a future Hall of Fame quarterback made its way to the Hall of Fame Game.

The Jets lost their preseason opener in Canton, Ohio, to the Cleveland Browns 21-16, but Rodgers, Gardner and many other starters didn't play. Instead, QB1 put on a headset, cheered on his teammates and even made a play call for the very same backup quarterback he was teasing earlier in the episode.

Wins and losses aren't as important as individual development, and the deep ball from Zach Wilson and a touchdown from running back Israel Abanikanda stood out from New York's perspective.

New York surely plans on scoring many more touchdowns once the season begins and Rodgers is under center.

After all, that is the best way to ensure it won't be the same old Jets.