    Jets HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2023: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 1

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 9, 2023

    FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - JULY 26: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets walks to the media tent to talk to reporters after training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    "Embrace the fact that we aren't the same old Jets."

    That was the message for his team from New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh during the opening episode of HBO's Hard Knocks on Tuesday. And it's not difficult to see why this year's team won't be "the same old Jets."

    Few clubs in the NFL will have a brighter spotlight this season after New York added one of the league's all-time great quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers to a roster that already featured notable players such as Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Quinnen Williams.

    To the surprise of nobody, Rodgers was heavily featured from the early moments of Tuesday's episode. Whether it was the crowd chanting his name, younger players reveling in his presence or Saleh marveling at some of his throws, the new signal-caller caught the eye of plenty of viewers:

    New York Jets @nyjets

    watching this episode like <a href="https://t.co/qbjCXV0F4D">pic.twitter.com/qbjCXV0F4D</a>

    Jack Forester @jforester2

    I love Aaron Rodgers as a New York Jet

    Ben Maynard @RealBenMaynard

    The fact they've already showed so much Aaron Rodgers is awesome. I assumed they would not really show much of him. Good stuff <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Los @Ufeelme510

    You can tell by the first episode of Hard Knocks how excited everyone is about Aaron Rodgers arrival in New York. Garrett Wilson is about to have an insane year dude lol

    Holden Snodgrass @SnodgrassHolden

    We all need someone that looks at us like Robert Saleh looks at Aaron Rodgers<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Mike Sweeney @TheReaLegend

    I still can't get over this, Aaron Rodgers is the starting Quarterback for my football team

    Kendall Johns @ItsDeadKenny

    Not even 5 minutes into hard knocks and it's extremely apparent how bad Zach Wilson was. These guys are JUICED that Aaron Rodgers can throw a ball where it needs to go lol

    John Kriesel @johnkriesel

    The Jets fans cheer when Aaron Rodgers walks onto the Training Camp field and Rodgers says to Wilson "You haven't seen this before, have you?" <br><br>Geeeeeeez.

    Rodgers might have been the star, but he was the one in awe during one cameo.

    Actor Liev Schreiber, who is the narrator of Hard Knocks, made an appearance at Jets camp and had Rodgers calling him "the voice of God."

    Jessica Smetana @jessica_smetana

    liev schreiber just broke the fourth wall in hard knocks and I feel like I just saw my fourth grade teacher at chilis or something. Has this ever happened before?

    Jets HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2023: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 1
    Andy Staples @Andy_Staples

    Bringing in Liev Schreiber was genius.

    Jake Asman @JakeAsman

    Aaron Rodgers is hilarious 😂<br><br>His love of Liev Schreiber is awesome. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Julie Stewart-Binks @JSB_TV

    Aaron Rodgers obsessively wanting everyone to say hi Liev Schreiber was not on my <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> bingo card &amp; I love it

    Kimberley A. Martin @ByKimberleyA

    Rodgers fanboying over Liev Schreiber … totally relatable

    It wasn't just Rodgers and Schreiber who earned screen time.

    Other notable moments included Wilson and Gardner going against each other in practice, the cornerback graduating from the University of Cincinnati alongside former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Nick Van Exel, and even a behind-the-back-pass competition during practice.

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    We could get used to watching these two 🍿 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> premieres August 8th on <a href="https://twitter.com/StreamOnMax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StreamOnMax</a> <a href="https://t.co/e0CyYvZhmE">pic.twitter.com/e0CyYvZhmE</a>

    Matt O'Leary @MattOLearyNY

    Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner are f'n special <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Michael Sauls @mcsauls

    Just give me a whole episode of Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson 1v1's please and thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Conor Sheeran @conor__sheeran

    Sauce Gardner going up against Garrett Wilson at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> practice<br><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/kYzRPiMTx0">pic.twitter.com/kYzRPiMTx0</a>

    Jim Miloch @podoffame

    Nick Van Exel cameo on Hard Knocks at Sauce Gardner's graduation while he also graduates is incredible content.

    Mello @mello

    I love that Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson are getting so much love on Hard Knocks

    It was only fitting an episode that largely focused on a future Hall of Fame quarterback made its way to the Hall of Fame Game.

    The Jets lost their preseason opener in Canton, Ohio, to the Cleveland Browns 21-16, but Rodgers, Gardner and many other starters didn't play. Instead, QB1 put on a headset, cheered on his teammates and even made a play call for the very same backup quarterback he was teasing earlier in the episode.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Aaron Rodgers called the perfect play for Zach Wilson 😅<br><br>Hard Knocks premieres tonight at 10pm ET on <a href="https://twitter.com/StreamOnMax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StreamOnMax</a><br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLFilms?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLFilms</a>)<a href="https://t.co/7iDR6ktSjD">pic.twitter.com/7iDR6ktSjD</a>

    New York Jets @nyjets

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/ZachWilson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZachWilson</a> came out firing Thursday night...in more ways than one 😂<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> with the New York Jets premieres tonight on <a href="https://twitter.com/StreamOnMax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StreamOnMax</a> <a href="https://t.co/OWEx79NVZF">pic.twitter.com/OWEx79NVZF</a>

    Wins and losses aren't as important as individual development, and the deep ball from Zach Wilson and a touchdown from running back Israel Abanikanda stood out from New York's perspective.

    New York surely plans on scoring many more touchdowns once the season begins and Rodgers is under center.

    After all, that is the best way to ensure it won't be the same old Jets.