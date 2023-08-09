Bargain Free Agents 49ers Must Target

0 of 3

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

The San Francisco 49ers are a team that should have Super Bowl aspirations, and that means doing everything they can to optimize their roster.

The Niners have a lot of things going for them. Questions about how well Brock Purdy will bounce back from UCL injury aside, they don't have many issues on the offense. They have one of the best groups of skill players in the league.

Defensively, there are a lot of stars returning from a unit that ranked No. 1 in scoring and yards allowed.

Every roster has its holes, though. With training camp in full swing, it's becoming more apparent what each team needs to address, and there are still free agents who could help fill those roles.

Here's a look at three who would be at least worth bringing in for a visit.