Bargain Free Agents 49ers Must Target

Bargain Free Agents 49ers Must TargetAugust 9, 2023
The San Francisco 49ers are a team that should have Super Bowl aspirations, and that means doing everything they can to optimize their roster.
The Niners have a lot of things going for them. Questions about how well Brock Purdy will bounce back from UCL injury aside, they don't have many issues on the offense. They have one of the best groups of skill players in the league.
Defensively, there are a lot of stars returning from a unit that ranked No. 1 in scoring and yards allowed.
Every roster has its holes, though. With training camp in full swing, it's becoming more apparent what each team needs to address, and there are still free agents who could help fill those roles.
Here's a look at three who would be at least worth bringing in for a visit.
DL Matt Ioannidis
The 49ers' most significant addition this offseason came on the interior with the surprise signing of Javon Hargrave. It gives the 49ers a terrifying pass rush, but there might still be work to be done to build the kind of depth they need.
Even with Hargrave, the 49ers are going to be calling on Javon Kinlaw to take on a serious role. That's a bit scary given his injury history. He's played in 10 games over the last two seasons.
The options outside of Hargrave, Arik Armstead and Kinlaw are relatively unproven, with Kevin Givens and T.Y. McGill filling out the depth chart.
Matt Ioannidis has proved he can be a solid addition as a depth piece on the interior. He has started 53 games across seven seasons and even offers a little pass-rush push with 25.5 sacks in his career.
The 29-year-old would provide another veteran on the inside who could play a pivotal role in keeping Armstead and Hargrave fresh throughout the season.
LB Rashaan Evans
Azeez Al-Shaair might not have been an elite linebacker, but he did start nine games for the 49ers last season.
He departed in free agency, but San Francisco didn't sign anyone to replace him and didn't take an off-ball linebacker until the sixth round when they selected Dee Winters.
That leaves the possibility of finding a potential contributor late in free agency, and Rashaan Evans is possibly the best off-ball linebacker left. He started every game for the Atlanta Falcons last season, racking up 159 total tackles.
If the Niners are interested in adding some experience to the linebacker room, they might want to make a move soon. The Philadelphia Eagles just snagged Myles Jack and Zack Cunningham from the list of available names, and solid options are dwindling quickly.
Evans isn't the best in pass coverage or an exceptional playmaker, but playing alongside Fred Warner or Dre Greenlaw makes life easy enough for a linebacker like him to work.
CB Troy Hill
Depth is a crucial element for any team looking to make a Super Bowl run. The NFL season is long, grueling and comes with plenty of injuries.
Having players like Jimmie Ward who could play safety or line up in the slot eliminated some of the need for depth because of his versatility. But he moved on in free agency, and the Niners didn't bring back K'Waun Williams, leaving them short on nickelback options
Isaiah Oliver appears to have taken command of the job in training camp, but the depth behind him is suspect. A.J. Parker is listed as the second option on the depth chart, but he has struggled in two seasons with the Detroit Lions.
Troy Hill is a veteran who started 15 games for the Los Angeles Rams last season. He has extensive history playing in the slot and is a willing tackler with 67 stops last season.
Again, the 31-year-old is unlikely to take the job from Oliver, but he gives San Francisco another option on the inside or in dime packages.